Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Tuesday, December 27

Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Guaranteed Rate Bowl Prediction Game Preview

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, December 27

Game Time: 10:15 pm ET

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Wisconsin (6-6), Oklahoma State (7-5)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Guaranteed Rate Bowl 5 Things To Know

Guaranteed Rate Bowl Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

– Here’s the big test to see just how much the Wisconsin system works. It was a massively disappointing season with an early loss to Washington State, Paul Chryst being fired after an ugly loss to Illinois, and with losses to Iowa and Minnesota ruining the hope of possibly slipping into the Big Ten Championship in a mediocre West.

Jim Leonhard is still around to be the interim head coach, but it’s Luke Fickell’s show from here on – and he’s already bringing in the talent. Unfortunately for the Badgers, the new guys aren’t there yet, and way too many key players are gone either opting out, hurt, or transferring.

– It’s not quite as bad for Oklahoma State, but a season that started out great with at 5-0 – and 6-1 with a strong 43-40 loss to TCU as the only blemish – went south fast. The offense stopped, the team lost four of the last five, and now it comes in limping with opt-outs and transfers hitting the defensive side and QB Spencer Sanders and RB Dominic Richardson taking off through the transfer portal.

– Oklahoma State is one of the best bowl teams in the business going 21-11 since beating TCU in the 1944 Cotton. Head coach Mike Gundy has been a massive part of that, leading the way to five wins in the last six, and six of the last eight, including a wild comeback win over Notre Dame in the 2021 Fiesta.

Story continues

– Wisconsin has been an even better bowl team lately, but that was mostly under Paul Chryst. It dropped the 2020 to Justin Herbert and Oregon in the Rose Bowl, but that’s been the only blip going 7-1 in the last eight including a grinding 20-13 win over Arizona State in last year’s Las Vegas.

– The bowl was the Cheez-It, and the Insight, and the Cactus, and the Buffalo Wild Wings, and the Copper. This is the second year as the Guaranteed Rate with the 2020 game canceled and Minnesota running over West Virginia 18-6 last year.

Considering the 10-7 TCU overtime win over Cal in the 2018 version might have been the ugliest sporting event ever – seriously – the 43-42 West Virginia over Arizona State in 2016 was the lone strong game since 2012.

CFN Experts Dec 20-27 | CFP NY6, Dec 28-Jan 2



Why Wisconsin Will Win The Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Remembering that the Badgers are without a whole team full of players, they should still be able to blast a bit.

For all of the good things the Oklahoma State defense all year – great on third downs, solid at getting into the backfield – it can be run on. Kansas went off, West Virginia ran for 250 yards, and on the year, the team is 1-5 when allowing 150 rushing yards or more.

As mediocre as Wisconsin has been all year, it ran for 150 yards or more against everyone but Illinois, Iowa, and Minnesota. When the team got to 175 yards it went 6-1 with the lone loss coming to Ohio State.

Get the big guys up front into a groove, hand it off to anyone who’s back there – hopefully for the Badgers it’s Braelon Allen – and then rely on a defense that’s not going to have too many problems with the struggling Oklahoma State offense.

With all of that said …

Top 100 Bowl Players | Ranking Bowl Games So Far

Why Oklahoma State Will Win The Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Seriously? You think this Wisconsin team that sputtered and coughed all year is going to suddenly be better after losing a boatload of top veterans and talents?

Yeah, the Badgers will want to get running right away, but it’s not like Oklahoma State – and everyone else in the building – doesn’t know that. At some point there needs to be a completed forward pass, and that’s asking for veteran Chase Wolf to at least be okay.

And no, the Badger defense isn’t going to be its normal self – the loss of Keeanu Benton on the inside is a killer. Even without RB Dominic Richardson around, the Cowboys are going to still be grinding it out with the offensive line a possible plus and because …

Guaranteed Rate Bowl Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

NEXT: What’s Going To Happen, Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Guaranteed Rate Bowl History

Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Guaranteed Rate Bowl, What’s Going To Happen

The Oklahoma State quarterback situation isn’t a plus with Spencer Sanders gone. Freshman Garret Rangel was okay in his three appearances, and Gunnar Gundy has a little bit of time logged in, but just assume at least two interceptions coming from the Cowboy offense.

Wisconsin might not have Oklahoma transfer Nick Evers quite yet, but Chase Wolf is at least experienced. That’s going to matter, and so will having Chez Mellusi running the ball if Braelon Allen isn’t fully back to normal.

It’s all going to be a bit rocky considering all of the missing parts, but the Badgers should be able to rely on the running game a bit more than Oklahoma State can.

Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Prediction, Line

CFN Prediction: Wisconsin 23, Oklahoma State 19

Line: Wisconsin -3.5, o/u: 43

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Guaranteed Rate Bowl Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

CFN Experts Dec 20-27 | CFP NY6, Dec 28-Jan 2

Guaranteed Rate Bowl History

Dec. 28, 2021 Minnesota 18, West Virginia 6

2020 Canceled

Cheez-It Bowl

Dec. 27, 2019 Air Force 31, Washington State 21

Dec. 26, 2018 TCU 10, Cal 7 OT

Cactus Bowl

Dec. 26, 2017 Kansas State 35, UCLA 17

Dec. 27, 2016 Baylor 31, Boise State 12

Jan. 2, 2016 West Virginia 43 Arizona State 42

Jan. 2, 2015 Oklahoma State 30 Washington 22

Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl

Dec. 28, 2013 Kansas State 31 Michigan 14

Dec. 28, 2012 Michigan State 17 TCU 16

Insight Bowl

Dec. 30, 2011 Oklahoma 31 Iowa 14

Dec. 28, 2010 Iowa 27 Missouri 24

Dec. 31, 2009 Iowa State 14 Minnesota 13

Dec. 31, 2008 Kansas 42 Minnesota 21

Dec. 31, 2007 Oklahoma State 49 Indiana 33

Dec. 29, 2006 Texas Tech 44 Minnesota 41 (OT)

Dec. 27, 2005 Arizona State 45 Rutgers 40

Dec. 28, 2004 Oregon State 38 Notre Dame 21

Dec. 26, 2003 California 52 Virginia Tech 49

Dec. 26, 2002 Pittsburgh 38 Oregon State 13

Dec. 29, 2001 Syracuse 26 Kansas State 3

Dec. 28, 2000 Iowa State 37 Pittsburgh 29

Dec. 31, 1999 Colorado 62 Boston College 28

Dec. 26, 1998 Missouri 34 West Virginia 31

Dec. 27, 1997 Arizona 20 New Mexico 14

Copper Bowl

Dec. 27, 1996 Wisconsin 38 Utah 10

Dec. 27, 1995 Texas Tech 55 Air Force 41

Dec. 29, 1994 BYU 31 Oklahoma 6

Dec. 29, 1993 Kansas State 52 Wyoming 17

Dec. 31, 1992 Washington State 31 Utah 28

Dec. 31, 1991 Indiana 24 Baylor 0

Dec. 31, 1990 California 17 Wyoming 10

Dec. 31, 1989 Arizona 17 N.C. State 10



– 2022-2023 Bowl Schedule, Predictions

Story originally appeared on College Football News