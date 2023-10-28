Wisconsin vs Ohio State: How to watch, streaming info and players to watch

The Wisconsin Badgers, despite their 5-2 record, have one of the marquee matchups of the weekend in college football as the 7-0 and No. 3-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes come to town.

It’s a night game, which likely favors the Badgers with the environment and crowd excitement. But it’s also Wisconsin’s biggest game of the season. It’s a contest that has a chance to be a program-defining win in Luke Fickell’s first year as head coach.

Here is how to watch Wisconsin’s battle with Ohio State:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Ohio State: QB Kyle McCord, WR Marvin Harrison Jr., WR Emeka Egbuka, TE Cade Stover, DE J.T. Tuimoloau, DT Tyleik Williams, LB Tommy Eichenberg and FS Josh Proctor

Wisconsin: QB Braedyn Locke, RB Braelon Allen, WR Will Pauling, WR Chimere Dike, ILB Maema Njongmeta and S Hunter Wohler.

