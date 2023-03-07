Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Wednesday

The Wisconsin Badgers play the Ohio State Buckeyes on Wednesday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Badgers are entering the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament with urgency, as they will need to string together back-to-back wins for the first time since early January to keep themselves in the NCAA Tournament picture. Luckily, the Buckeyes have struggled tremendously in the Big Ten this year including losing to Wisconsin at home in February.

The Badgers will likely look to their frontcourt of Steven Crowl and Tyler Wahl, who scored 42 of Wisconsin’s 71 points against Minnesota. It was great to see both of Wisconsin’s bigs on the same page, and, hopefully, they can continue to carry that momentum into the postseason.

It should be an exciting game to watch as the Badgers will battle not only to move on in the Big Ten Tournament but for their NCAA Tournament hopes.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: March 8, 2023

Time: 5:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: BTN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Players to watch:

Points Leaders:

Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn: 12.2 PPG

Ohio State forward Brice Sensabaugh: 16.5 PPG

Rebounds Leaders:

Wisconsin forward Steven Crowl: 7.1 RPG

Ohio State forward Zed Key: 7.5 RPG

Assists Leaders:

Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn: 2.9 APG

Ohio State guard Isaac Likekele: 2.7 APG

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire