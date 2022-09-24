Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

The Wisconsin Badgers play the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

It will be challenging for the Badgers to face the No. 3-ranked team in the country, and it will take a perfect team performance.

Luckily, Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz has shown a ton of growth so far this season and finished their last game with 251 passing yards and three touchdowns. Mertz will be vital in helping to spread out the Ohio State defense to create gaps for the Badgers’ running back trio.

The Wisconsin defense will also need to play well against arguably the best skill position group in the country that includes Buckeyes QB C.J Stroud, RB TreVeyon Henderson and WR Marvin Harrison Jr. The Badgers have to limit the big plays that they have given up in previous weeks, or this game could get out of hand quickly.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Sep. 24, 2022

Time: 6:30 p.m. CST

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Wisconsin at Ohio State injury report:

Wisconsin QB Chase Wolf: Out

Wisconsin TE Cam Large: Out

Wisconsin OLB Aaron Witt: Out

Wisconsin S Hunter Wohler: Out

Wisconsin CB Alexander Smith: Out

Wisconsin K Vito Calvaruso: Out

Wisconsin RT Riley Mahlman: Out

Players to watch:

Passing Leaders

Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz: 44-62, 697 passing yards and six passing touchdowns

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud: 62-85, 941 passing yards and 11 passing touchdowns

Rushing Leaders

Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen: 50 attempts, 332 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns

Ohio State RB Miyan Williams: 32 attempts for 207 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown

Receiving Leaders

Wisconsin WR Chimere Dike: nine receptions, 172 receiving yards and a touchdown

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.: 18 receptions for 342 receiving yards and five touchdowns

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire