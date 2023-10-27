Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: Four things to watch as the Badgers try to upset No. 3 Buckeyes

WISCONSIN (5-2, 3-1 BIG TEN) VS. OHIO STATE (7-0, 4-0)

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Camp Randall Stadium.

TV: NBC with Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analysis) and Kathryn Tappen (sideline).

Radio: FM-97.3 and AM-920 in Milwaukee and a state network with Matt Lepay (play-by-play), Mark Tauscher (analysis) and Patrick Herb (sideline).

Line: Ohio State by 14.

Series: Ohio State leads, 62-18-5, including 27-11-2 in Madison.

Coaches: Luke Fickell (6-2, first full season; 69-27, seventh season overall) vs. Ohio State’s Ryan Day (52-6, fifth season overall).

FOUR THINGS TO WATCH

Will the Badgers be able to move the ball consistently – and find the end zone?

Jim Knowles’ defense shut down Notre Dame and Penn State, holding both teams at least 21 points below their respective scoring averages. Ohio State enters the game third nationally in points allowed (10.0 per game) and fourth in yards allowed (260.2). Six of Ohio State’s seven foes have been held to 123 rushing yards or fewer. Only Notre Dame (176 yards on 39 carries) broke that mark. The Badgers generally have sputtered in the first half of games and are averaging just 23.3 points in conference play. They’ll have to limit turnovers and pre-snap penalties in order to move the ball consistently against this defense and even that may not be enough.

Offensive tackles Jack Nelson and Riley Mahlman must be stout to protect Braedyn Locke

Ohio State’s pass rush has been hit and miss so far. The Buckeyes have 14 sacks in seven games, the No. 10 mark in the Big Ten. By comparison, five teams have at least 21 sacks. However, the Buckeyes generated consistent pressure last week against Penn State quarterback Drew Allar. They recorded four sacks and four hurries, and Allar finished just 18 of 42 for 191 yards. That helped the Buckeyes limit Penn State to 1 of 16 third-down conversions and 1 of 3 fourth-down conversions. Ends JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer are interchangeable and capable of getting into the backfield. “You’ve got to study them both,” UW right tackle Riley Mahlman said. “They’re both really good players. Both similar frames and similar styles of play. I know Penn State has a great O-line so you’ve got to be prepared for what Ohio State has.”

Ohio State's ground game has been spotty and Kyle McCord isn't a running threat

Ohio State coach Ryan Day has lamented the issues hampering his team's rushing attack. The Buckeyes are 10th in the Big Ten and 101st nationally in rushing (127.0 yards per game). Injuries at tailback have hurt, though TreVeyon Henderson is set to return from injury this week. Inconsistent play on the offensive line also has been a factor. “I wish I could point to one thing, but it was a combination again, which isn’t good enough,” Day told reporters this week. Can the Badgers shut down Ohio State’s running game and pressure quarterback Kyle McCord, who isn’t a dangerous runner, into mistakes? Iowa rushed 48 times for 200 yards against UW and Illinois rushed 45 times for 223 yards last week. Iowa got one big hit (82 yards) and Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer hurt UW by scrambling 16 times for 100 yards. UW defensive coordinator Mike Tressel acknowledged the run defense has to improve. “We need to be better,” he said. “Iowa was one big hitter. We can’t give up that big hitter. There’s no doubt about it. Illinois? The quarterback has over 100 yards rushing. Not on designed runs, but on scrambles. So, the numbers are probably a little bit misleading. That being said, at the University of Wisconsin people shouldn’t be able to run the ball on us. Period.”

Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover (8) and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrate a touchdown by Harrison Jr. last season. Both Ohio State stars will test Wisconsin's secondary Saturday.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and tight end Cade Stover could cause big problems for UW

Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. is arguably the best wide receiver in the country. He leads Ohio State in catches (42), receiving yards (766), touchdown catches (six) and receiving yards per game (109.4). Try to devote just one defender to Harrison and you’ll likely get burned. Harrison burned Penn State last week with 11 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown. But if you focus too much on stopping Harrison, the Buckeyes have other weapons to make you pay. One is tight end Cade Stover. The 6-foot-4, 251-pound senior is second on the team in catches (27), receiving yards (429), receiving yards per game (71.5) and is tied for second in touchdown catches (three). Stover, according to the UW staff, is equally as effective as a blocker as he is as a receiver. And did we mention that wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (22 catches, 303 yards, three touchdowns) is expected to return after missing two games because of injury? UW’s linebackers and defensive backs will be tested.

HISTORY LESSON

Ohio State is visiting Camp Randall Stadium for the first time since 2016.

The Buckeyes were 2-0 in the Big Ten, 5-0 overall and ranked No 2 in the nation. UW, which opened that season with a 16-14 victory over LSU, came in 1-1 in the league, 4-1 overall and ranked No. 8.

UW struck quickly and built a 16-6 halftime lead but gave up a late field goal to force overtime and eventually fell, 30-23.

J.T. Barrett threw a 7-yard touchdown pass in overtime to give the Buckeyes the lead and their defense sacked quarterback Alex Hornibrook on fourth and goal from the 4.

Barrett passed for 226 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Buckeyes.

Corey Clement rushed for 164 yards for UW. Hornibrook passed for 214 yards and a touchdown but was sacked four times and threw a costly interception.

DID YOU KNOW?

The Badgers converted 10 of 17 third-down chances last week in their victory at Illinois. UW has converted more than 50% of its third-down chances in three of four Big Ten games. The outlier was in the loss to Iowa, when UW was a woeful 2 of 17. How good is Ohio State’s defense on third down? The Buckeyes allow a success rate of just 29.6%, No. 3 in the Big Ten.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: Four things to watch Saturday, Oct. 28