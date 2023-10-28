Wisconsin vs. Ohio State football live pre-game updates, schedule, predictions, time, TV channel and more

The Wisconsin football team (5-2) gets its shot at mighty Ohio State (7-0) when they welcome the No. 3-ranked team in the country to Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday night.

Luke Fickell's Badgers are coming off an improbable 25-21 comeback win over Illinois on the road, while Ryan Day's Buckeyes took down Penn State, 20-12, in a battle of unbeaten teams.

Can Wisconsin pull off the upset?

We'll have game and score updates tonight. We'll also provide an injury report leading up to the game here. In the meantime, here is some pre-game info to get you ready for the Big Ten game.

OSU vs. Wisconsin game time

Wisconsin plays Ohio State at 6:30 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

OSU vs. Wisconsin TV channel

The Badgers-Buckeyes game will air on NBC (Channel 4 in Milwaukee).

Here's more about how you can stream the game.

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State

Saturday, Oct. 28

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State odds: spread, money line, over/under point total

Spread: Ohio State is favored by 14.5 points

Money line: Ohio State is -660 on the money line, while Wisconsin is +480

Over/under: 45.5 points

Ohio State is averaging 33.7 points per game and allows just 10.0.

Wisconsin averages 26.9 points per game and allows 18.3.

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin predictions

You won't find many prognosticators picking Wisconsin in this game. Not only is Ohio State unbeaten with eyes on another College Football Playoff appearance, but the Buckeyes have defeated the Badgers nine straight times and in 12 of the last 13 meetings. The only win for the Badgers during this stretch was in 2010 when No. 1 Ohio State came to Camp Randall Stadium for a primetime game. Relive Wisconsin's magical night against the Buckeyes here.

But back to tonight. Our three reporters, Jeff Potrykus, Mark Stewart and JR Radcliffe, see the Buckeyes extending their streak over the Badgers. Potrykus has Ohio State winning, 27-13, Stewart has the Buckeyes beating the Badgers, 31-13, and Radcliffe sees a blowout with OSU taking it to Luke Fickell's Badgers, 45-10. Read the reasons behind their picks.

Wisconsin football schedule 2023

Ohio State football schedule 2023

What happened last year between Wisconsin and Ohio State?

Led by C.J. Stroud's five touchdown passes, the Buckeyes dominated the Badgers from start to finish in a 52-21 victory at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State led 21-0 after the first quarter and 31-7 at halftime in the blowout victory under the lights.

