Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame: Series history

Welcome to Notre Dame week.

Somehow it’s been nearly 57 years since the two midwest powerhouses squared off in competition, especially given Notre Dame’s independent status and need for competitive games each year.

But even though the two programs haven’t met on the field in decades, Saturday’s game will be full of compelling storylines:

Jack Coan’s first game against Wisconsin

Whether Graham Mertz can beat a good football team

Whether the Badgers’ Week 1 loss was an anomaly

How good is Wisconsin, and how good is Notre Dame?

A lot will be decided on the turf of Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday.

Before we get into the matchup, here’s a look at the history between the two schools:

All-time record: 8-6-2 in favor of Notre Dame

Current win streak: 1 (Notre Dame–1964)

Largest margin of victory: 58-0 (Wisconsin), 50-0 (Notre Dame)

Longest win streak: 3 (Wisconsin–1900-1905), 4 (Notre Dame–1929-1936)

