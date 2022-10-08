Wisconsin vs. Northwestern: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

The Wisconsin Badgers play the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Badgers are heading on the road this weekend to face the Wildcats after firing head coach Paul Chryst last Sunday. The Badgers will be led by defensive coordinator and interim HC Jim Leonhard. They will need to show more on both sides of the ball after getting blown out by Illinois last weekend.

Hopefully, the Badgers can provide a more balanced attack on offense this week after struggling to run the ball against the Fighting Illini, finishing the game with only two rushing yards on 24 total carries. Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz will also need to be more efficient, after throwing three interceptions in the last two weeks.

Luckily for the Badgers, Northwestern has lost four-straight games and may be the worst team in the Big Ten West this season. It should be exciting to see if Wisconsin can get back to its winning ways under Jim Leonhard against the Wildcats.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Oct. 7, 2022

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: BTN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Wisconsin at Northwestern injury report:

Wisconsin QB Chase Wolf: Out

Wisconsin TE Cam Large: Out

Wisconsin OLB Aaron Witt: Out

Wisconsin S Hunter Wohler: Out

Wisconsin K Vito Calvaruso: Out

Wisconsin CB Al Ashford: Out

Players to watch:

Passing Leaders

Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz: 72-114, 997 passing yards and eight passing touchdowns

Northwestern QB Ryan Hilinski: 131-222, 1429 passing yards and six passing touchdowns

Rushing Leaders

Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen: 81 attempts, 499 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns

Northwestern RB Evan Hull: 96 attempts for 415 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns

Receiving Leaders

Wisconsin WR Chimere Dike: 15 receptions, 257 receiving yards and one touchdown

Northwestern WR Malik Washington: 31 receptions for 347 receiving yards and one touchdown

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire