Wisconsin vs Northwestern prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

Wisconsin vs Northwestern How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Ryan Field, Evanston, IL

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Wisconsin (2-3), Northwestern (1-4)

Wisconsin vs Northwestern Game Preview

Why Wisconsin Will Win

There’s always someone who has it worse.

Wisconsin is having problems – more on that in a moment – but Northwestern hasn’t done anything right outside of a great final few drives against Nebraska back in Ireland.

Wisconsin can’t overcome turnovers, but Northwestern is doing its part to make up for it with 12 giveaways over the last four games, no running game, and an offense that stopped scoring.

With defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard taking over the interim reigns after Paul Chryst was fired, expect an even more jacked up performance from the D, and watch out for the ground game to get back to form against a Wildcat defensive front that’s getting run over.

However …

Why Northwestern Will Win

Don’t be so sure that Wisconsin can run.

24 carries, two yards. that’s what the Badgers did in the program-changing 34-10 loss to Illinois. But that was just part of the problem – turnovers were the larger issue.

Three giveaways against Illinois and three in the loss to Washington State were devastating, and if history is any guide, Wisconsin can’t do anything right when it screws up against Northwestern.

Over the last nine meetings, the Badgers are -13 against Northwestern in turnover margin. Northwestern needs those Badger mistakes to get by, but …

What’s Going To Happen

This isn’t going to be a case of a team rising up after the head coach is gone, but Wisconsin will come up with a solid performance because the team on the other side is just that bad.

The Wisconsin offense still won’t be anything special, but the offensive line will take it very, very personally that it got destroyed last week by Illinois. The defensive side will keep the Wildcats to under 300 yards of total offense.

Wisconsin vs Northwestern Prediction, Line

Wisconsin 34, Northwestern 13

Line: Wisconsin -10, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Wisconsin vs Northwestern Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

