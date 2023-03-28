Live: Wisconsin vs. North Texas basketball, game updates in NIT semifinal from Las Vegas

The Wisconsin Badgers (20-14) and North Texas Mean Green (29-7), two defensive-minded teams, square off in the semifinals of the National Invitation Tournament Tuesday night.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

Here's pre-game coverage of the Wisconsin vs. North Texas NIT game

Follow Jeff Potrykus' in-game tweets from the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas for updates tonight.

