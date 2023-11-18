Wisconsin vs Nebraska: How to watch, streaming info and players to watch

Wisconsin and Nebraska will meet on Saturday as two teams needing a win in the worst way.

The Badgers have lost two straight to Indiana and Northwestern and aren’t yet bowl eligible, while Nebraska has dropped two straight to Michigan State and Maryland yet still controls its destiny Big Ten West.

Nebraska is under first-year head coach Matt Rhule, Wisconsin the same with Luke Fickell. There are numerous parallels entering Saturday’s game.

Here is how to watch the big-time matchup:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Players to watch:

Nebraska: QB Jeff Sims, RB Emmett Johnson, WR Jaylen Lloyd, LB Luke Reimer

Wisconsin: QB Tanner Mordecai, RB Braelon Allen, WR Will Pauling, ILB Maema Njongmeta and S Hunter Wohler.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire