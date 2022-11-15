Wisconsin vs Nebraska prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19

Wisconsin vs Nebraska Prediction, Game Preview

Wisconsin vs Nebraska How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 19

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Wisconsin (5-5), Nebraska (3-7)

Why Wisconsin Will Win

The Nebraska offense has stopped.

The defense has been hit-or-miss – it wasn’t bad against Minnesota and couldn’t stop Purdue or Michigan – but it struggled way too much to get the O going with fewer than 270 yards in each of the last three games.

The passing attack hasn’t hit much of anything, the ground game isn’t generating enough production, and now it all has to deal with the Wisconsin defense.

The Badgers kept Maryland and Iowa to under 190 yards each – granted, the win over the Terps was in bad weather – but this isn’t the week the Nebraska running game will find itself.

However …

Why Nebraska Will Win

It’s not like anyone is mistaking Wisconsin’s offense for Tennessee’s.

The passing attack is struggling to find anything to consistently work. Again, throw out the Maryland game – the wind was crazy – but against everyone else, the Badgers are 0-5 when they don’t connect on at least 60% of their passes.

Nothing good happens when they have to throw.

The Huskers have to get their own passing game rolling right away – just stretch the field a little bit – and on the other side they have to load up against the run. They challenged Minnesota to throw and it almost worked in the 20-13 loss.

Make Graham Mertz try to win this game and good things might happen for the home side. However …

What’s Going To Happen

Nebraska has only kept three teams from hitting 60% of their passes and they’re 0-6 when allowing teams to run for more than 175 yards. Wisconsin will do both.

The Badgers have been lousy on the road, but they’ll get past last week’s frustrating loss to Iowa with a balanced day from the offense and a great performance from the D.

Nebraska will have a few big offensive plays, but there won’t be enough of them in the second half.

Wisconsin vs Nebraska Prediction, Line

Wisconsin 26, Nebraska 13

Line: Wisconsin -13.5, o/u: 39.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Wisconsin vs Nebraska Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

