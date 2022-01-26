Wisconsin vs Nebraska prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, January 27

Wisconsin vs Nebraska How To Watch

Date: Thursday, January 27

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Wisconsin (15-3), Nebraska (6-13)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Wisconsin vs Nebraska Game Preview

Why Wisconsin Will Win

Nebraska isn’t good at shooting the basketball.

It hasn’t been all that awful lately from the field, but the worst shooting team in the Big Ten from three, and it has to keep on bombing away to overcome a defense that doesn’t do enough to stop anyone from generating easy points.

This isn’t a team built to hang with offenses that can move the ball around all that well doesn’t make mistakes. Wisconsin leads the nation in fewest turnovers per game – it’s not going to give the Husker easy points.

Nebraska has allowed teams to hit 49% or better from the field in four of the last five games, but …

– NFL Mock Draft: First 1st round mock

Why Nebraska Will Win

Wisconsin isn’t good at shooting the basketball.

It manages to generate plenty of points when needed off of turnovers and with timely plays, but it’s not great from the outside, they’re last in the Big Ten in assists per game, and overall it’s only hitting 42% from the field.

Lately, it’s giving up too many offensive rebounds – a problem in the loss to Michigan State – and Nebraska should be able to generate enough steals and defensive stops to matter.

– AP college basketball top 25

What’s Going To Happen

Nebraska will hang around for a wee bit, but the defense is just not doing enough when it’s not forcing turnovers.

Wisconsin will be careful enough with the ball to not give away easy points, and it’ll pull away in the second half when it clamps down on D on the outside.

Nebraska simply won’t make enough contested shots against this group.

Story continues

Wisconsin vs Nebraska Prediction, Lines

Wisconsin 80, Nebraska 68

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Snow bomb cyclone

1: Whatever dopey nickname the Washington Football Team goes with other than Snow Bomb Cyclone

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs

Edge | DEs/DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties | P/Ks

Top 30 2021 NFL Draft Early Entrants

2022 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College