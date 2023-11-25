Wisconsin vs Minnesota: How to watch, streaming info and players to watch

Wisconsin and Minnesota are set for a high-stakes battle to close the 2023 regular season.

No, the Big Ten West title is not on the line — Iowa already has that wrapped up. But Saturday’s game will decide bowl eligibility for the 5-6 Golden Gophers, and could be a fine exclamation point for Luke Fickell on what has been a disappointing first season.

The all-time series is tied 62-62-8, with Minnesota having won three of the last five contests. With both teams wrapping up disappointing years, this game’s importance is as magnified as ever.

Here’s how to watch Saturday’s battle for the Axe:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: FS1

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Players to watch:

Minnesota: QB Athan Kaliakmanis, RB Darius Taylor, WR Daniel Jackson, TE Brevyn Spann-Ford, S Tyler Nubin, DB Jack Henderson, CB Tre’Von Jones

Wisconsin: QB Tanner Mordecai, RB Braelon Allen, WR Will Pauling, ILB Maema Njongmeta and K Nathanial Vakos

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire