Wisconsin vs. Michigan: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Sunday

The Wisconsin Badgers play the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Badgers are coming off of a thrilling victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes and will need to continue winning against the Wolverines to boost their tournament resume. The scoring of Wisconsin guard Connor Essegian will be vital since he has been the Badgers’ leading scorer in their last two victories including against Michigan in their 64-59 win.

The Badgers will also need a big game from forward Steven Crowl, who will be matching up against Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson who has been one of the best centers in the Big Ten this season. Hopefully, he will have help in the paint from Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl who had a double-double in the Badgers’ win over Iowa.

It should be an exciting game to watch between the Big Ten rivals as they both battle to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Feb. 26, 2023

Time: 1 p.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Players to watch:

Points Leaders:

Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn: 12.4 PPG

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson: 17.4 PPG

Rebounds Leaders:

Wisconsin forward Steven Crowl: 7.2 RPG

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson: 8.6 RPG

Assists Leaders:

Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn: 2.9 APG

Michigan guard Dug McDaniel: 3.6 APG

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire