Wisconsin vs Michigan State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, February 8

Wisconsin vs Michigan State How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 8

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Breslin Center, East Lansing, MI

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Wisconsin (18-4), Michigan State (17-5)

Wisconsin vs Michigan State Game Preview

Why Wisconsin Will Win

So what went wrong the a few weeks ago in the 86-64 loss to the Spartans?

Michigan State was amazing from the outside, it kept getting to the free throw line – the 22 free throws made were by a mile the most against the Badgers all year – and hitting 53% from the field helped.

This is an okay shooting Michigan State team, and it’s just that good on the line, but it’s not that amazing from the field and it doesn’t get to the free throw line all that much. The 28 attempts were the most by far since a game in mid-November.

The Badgers aren’t going to turn the ball over enough, Michigan State is going to turn it over a ton, and …

Why Michigan State Will Win

Yeah, Michigan State’s shooting against the Badgers the first time around wasn’t normal, but Wisconsin isn’t all that great at stopping teams on the inside.

If you can be patient, and if you can make that one extra pass, you will score inside against this D.

Wisconsin doesn’t rebound all that well, and it’s not all that great at hitting its shots from the outside. It has to get into a groove, go on a run or two coming off a few strong possessions, and then it usually just hangs around and wins because the other team will screw up more.

Here’s the problem …

What’s Going To Happen

If you’re not hitting 50% or better from the field against Wisconsin, forget it.

Providence is the only team to shoot under 50% and beat the Badgers, who are 17-1 when keeping teams from hitting half of their shots. That’s not to say the Spartans can’t do it again – they’re 12-0 when shooting better than 46% – but that’s pushing it.

They’ll come close enough, though. They’ll do just enough from the field, they’ll hit their free throws again, get plenty of second chance opportunities, and they’ll make it 10-1 in Breslin.

It’s not going to be easy, though.

Wisconsin vs Michigan State Prediction, Lines

Michigan State 72, Wisconsin 69

Line: Michigan State -4.5, o/u: 139

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4

