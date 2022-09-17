Wisconsin vs. New Mexico State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday
The Wisconsin Badgers play the New Mexico State Aggies on Saturday afternoon, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Badgers will need to get back on the right track after a tough loss to the Washington State Cougars, and should. hopefully, be able to do so against the 0-3 Aggies.
A key part of doing this will be reestablishing their dominant run game behind running back Braelon Allen who has rushed 246 yards and two touchdowns so far this season. Wisconsin will need to see more from the offensive line that struggled with penalties and miscues in run blocking last week.
The Badgers need to right the ship before heading on the road in Week 4 to match up against their first Big Ten opponent of the season, the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Saturday, September 17th, 2022
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: BTN
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
New Mexico State at Wisconsin injury report:
Wisconsin QB Chase Wolf: Out
Wisconsin OL Tanor Bortolini: Out
Wisconsin TE Cam Large: Out
Wisconsin OLB Spencer Lytle: Out
Wisconsin OLB Aaron Witt: Out
Wisconsin S Hunter Wohler: Out
Wisconsin CB Alexander Smith: Out
Players to watch:
Passing Leaders
Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz: 32-47, 446 passing yards and three passing touchdowns
New Mexico State QB Gavin Frakes: 12-25, 197 passing yards and one passing touchdown
Rushing Leaders
Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen: 35 attempts, 246 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns
New Mexico State QB Diego Pavia: 23 attempts for 119 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns
Receiving Leaders
Wisconsin WR Chimere Dike: three receptions, 137 receiving yards and a touchdown
New Mexico State WR Justice Powers: three receptions for 108 receiving yards