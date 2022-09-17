Wisconsin vs. New Mexico State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

The Wisconsin Badgers play the New Mexico State Aggies on Saturday afternoon, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Badgers will need to get back on the right track after a tough loss to the Washington State Cougars, and should. hopefully, be able to do so against the 0-3 Aggies.

A key part of doing this will be reestablishing their dominant run game behind running back Braelon Allen who has rushed 246 yards and two touchdowns so far this season. Wisconsin will need to see more from the offensive line that struggled with penalties and miscues in run blocking last week.

The Badgers need to right the ship before heading on the road in Week 4 to match up against their first Big Ten opponent of the season, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, September 17th, 2022

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: BTN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

New Mexico State at Wisconsin injury report:

Wisconsin QB Chase Wolf: Out

Wisconsin OL Tanor Bortolini: Out

Wisconsin TE Cam Large: Out

Wisconsin OLB Spencer Lytle: Out

Wisconsin OLB Aaron Witt: Out

Wisconsin S Hunter Wohler: Out

Wisconsin CB Alexander Smith: Out

Players to watch:

Passing Leaders

Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz: 32-47, 446 passing yards and three passing touchdowns

New Mexico State QB Gavin Frakes: 12-25, 197 passing yards and one passing touchdown

Rushing Leaders

Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen: 35 attempts, 246 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns

New Mexico State QB Diego Pavia: 23 attempts for 119 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns

Receiving Leaders

Wisconsin WR Chimere Dike: three receptions, 137 receiving yards and a touchdown

New Mexico State WR Justice Powers: three receptions for 108 receiving yards

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire