Wisconsin vs New Mexico State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Wisconsin vs New Mexico State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Wisconsin (1-1), New Mexico State (0-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Coach Hot Seat List: After Week 2

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Wisconsin vs New Mexico State Game Preview

Why New Mexico State Will Win

Force turnovers and take your chances from there.

All teams have problems if they’re turning the ball over, but few over the years melt down harder than Wisconsin.

There’s a certain rhythm and control this programs needs to operate.

Normally it all works, but when the mistakes start flowing – like in the Notre Dame debacle last season, several times against Northwestern over the years, and last week against Washington State – the system breaks down.

The Badgers controlled the game against the Cougars, outgained them by almost 150 yards, and had plenty of opportunities in the 17-14 loss, but late mistakes and just two really strong plays from the Wazzu offense were enough.

However …

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 3

Why Wisconsin Will Win

New Mexico State has forced two takeaways in three games, and it doesn’t have the ability to capitalize even if it generates the errors.

There won’t be anything happening on the ground. Wisconsin hasn’t looked quite right overall so far, but he’s allowing just 2.3 yards per carry.

There won’t be anything happening through the air, either.

New Mexico State is having an impossible time completing for forward pass, hitting just 42% of its throws in three games.

Wisconsin should be able to control the lines without any sort of a problem, and it should be able put this away with just a few early scores – as long as there aren’t a ton of turnovers along the way.

Story continues

– Week 3 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

Aggie head coach Jerry Kill has been around the Madison block before, but he doesn’t have any semblance of talent compared to some of his former Minnesota teams.

New Mexico State will try hard. It has tough tacklers in a decent linebacking corps, but the lines are about to get destroyed, the Badger offense will come up with something strong, and all will be right with the world again for one week.

And then comes the trip to Ohio State. For now, just being 2-1 with an easy victory will be good enough.

– CFN Week 3 Predictions

Wisconsin vs New Mexico State Prediction, Line

Wisconsin 45, New Mexico State 3

Line: Wisconsin -37.5, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Wisconsin vs New Mexico State Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams

Story originally appeared on College Football News