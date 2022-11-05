Wisconsin vs. Maryland: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

The Wisconsin Badgers play the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Badgers will go up against the 6-2 Terrapins on Saturday, in what should be an exciting matchup in the rain. Wisconsin is coming off its bye week and will be returning several key players including outside linebacker Nick Herbig, safety Hunter Wohl and tight end Hayden Rucci.

Rucci will be extremely valuable as a blocker for the Badgers’ rushing attack this week, as they will likely be leaned on because of the poor weather that is expected. Running back Braelon Allen will also likely see a heavy workload, despite the recent successes of Wisconsin’s passing game.

The Badgers’ defense will be trying to stop quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who will be returning from a knee injury that sidelined him against Northwestern. Tagovailoa has been spectacular so far this season for the Terrapins, but hopefully, the predicted bad weather and some key returning defensive players will help the Badgers reach 5-4.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Oct. 5, 2022

Time: 11 a.m. CT

TV Channel: BTN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Maryland at Wisconsin injury report:

Wisconsin OLB Aaron Witt: Out

Wisconsin K Vito Calvaruso: Out

Wisconsin RB Chez Mellusi: Out

Wisconsin DE Isaiah Mullens; Out

Wisconsin S Preston Zachman: Out

Players to watch:

Passing Leaders

Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz: 119-188, 1,630 passing yards and 17 passing touchdowns

Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa: 171-236, 2001 passing yards and 13 passing touchdowns

Rushing Leaders

Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen: 149 attempts, 870 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns

Maryland RB Roman Hemby: 105 attempts for 681 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns

Receiving Leaders

Wisconsin WR Chimere Dike: 32 receptions, 523 receiving yards and six touchdowns

Maryland TE Corey Dyches: 26 receptions for 374 receiving yards and three touchdowns

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire