Wisconsin vs. LSU: Predictions and odds for the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl

Jayden Daniels, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner, will lead the LSU Tigers against the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl, a New Year's Six bowl game in Tampa, Florida. This will be the first time in nine seasons that either team has appeared in the bowl game.

The ReliaQuest Bowl will mark LSU's 55th bowl game appearance. This season, the Tigers finished second in the SEC West Division with a 9-3 record. Thanks Daniels, LSU leads the nation in scoring, pass efficiency, and third-down conversion percentage. Daniels, who is LSU's third Heisman winner, ended the season with 3,500 passing yards, 1,000 rushing yards, and 40 touchdowns.

The Badgers finished third in the Big Ten West division with a 7-5 regular season record and this will mark their 35th bowl appearance. Wisconsin's offense will be led by quarterback Tanner Mordecai and All-Big Ten Second Team Safety Hunter Wohler. Mordecai had a passing percentage of 64.6, finishing the season with 1,687 yards and six touchdowns. Wohler recorded two interceptions and 113 tackles.

BetMGM: LSU will win

Staff writes: "Based on recent trends, the winning team model predicts LSU will win this bowl game with 75.0% confidence."

ESPN: LSU has a 81% chance to win

According to the ESPN Matchup Predictor, the LSU Tigers have a 81.9% chance of beating the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl.

Bleacher Nation: Pick Tigers to win

Staff writes: "Our prediction for LSU vs. Wisconsin sees the Tigers (-325 on the moneyline) as the pick to win. As for the total, we pick the over at 55.5 points."

The LSU Tigers are favorites to defeat the Wisconsin Badgers, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds.

Spread: LSU (-10)

Moneyline: LSU (-350); Wisconsin (+275)

Over/under: 55

