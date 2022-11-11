Wisconsin vs. Iowa: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

The Wisconsin Badgers play the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Badgers will be heading on the road this weekend in an important Big Ten West matchup, which will likely knock the loser out of the race for the division title. Wisconsin needs to win out, in addition to two Illinois losses, to play in the Big Ten Championship game.

This weekend, the Badgers will need to rely on their defense to put the offense in good situations against an exceptional Iowa defense. Luckily the Badgers will have the advantage, as the Hawkeyes have scored the second-fewest points in the Big Ten and have scored a conference-low 16 touchdowns.

Hopefully, the Badgers win this defensive battle on the road to keep their Big Ten West title hopes alive.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Nov. 12, 2022

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: FS1

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Wisconsin at Iowa injury report:

Wisconsin OLB Aaron Witt: Out

Wisconsin RB Chez Mellusi: Out

Players to watch:

Passing Leaders

Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz: 124-206, 1,707 passing yards and 17 passing touchdowns

Iowa QB Spencer Petras: 127-228, 1,401 passing yards and five passing touchdowns

Rushing Leaders

Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen: 172 attempts, 989 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns

Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson: 96 attempts for 553 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns

Receiving Leaders

Wisconsin WR Chimere Dike: 35 receptions, 555 receiving yards and six touchdowns

Iowa TE Sam Laporta: 44 receptions for 458 receiving yards and one touchdown

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire