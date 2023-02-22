Wisconsin vs. Iowa: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Wednesday

The Wisconsin Badgers play the Iowa Hawkeyes on Wednesday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

After a tough loss against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, the Badgers hope to get back on track with a win over the Hawkeyes at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin got the best of Iowa in their first matchup in December; however, the Hawkeyes were missing their leading scorer forward Kris Murray.

A key matchup to watch in this game will be between Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl and Murray. Wahl has struggled since his return from an ankle injury in mid-January, but his defense will be needed to slow down Iowa’s leading scorer and its fast-paced offense.

It should be a great game to watch as the Badgers will attempt to sweep the season series and continue to work their way into the NCAA Tournament picture.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: February 22, 2023

Time: 8 p.m. CT

TV Channel: BTN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Players to watch:

Points Leaders:

Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn: 12.5 PPG

Iowa forward Kris Murray: 20.7 PPG

Rebounds Leaders:

Wisconsin forward Steven Crowl: 7.3 RPG

Iowa forward Kris Murray: 8.2 RPG

Assists Leaders:

Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn: 2.8 APG

Iowa guard Connor McCaffery: 3.6 APG

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire