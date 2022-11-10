Wisconsin vs Iowa prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Wisconsin vs Iowa How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Wisconsin (5-4), Iowa (5-4)

Wisconsin vs Iowa Game Preview

Why Wisconsin Will Win

Did the Badgers get their groove back?

It’s been a rough season, but they won three of their last four games with the lone loss an overtime fight against Michigan State on the road. What’s going right?

The running game isn’t quite like it was back when the program really was great, but it’s starting to crank out more yards in chunks and it’s starting to take over games again.

The run defense isn’t allowing much of anything – no one has hit 3.5 yards per carry outside of Ohio State’s attack – and now it all gets to go against the Iowa offense.

This isn’t your early season’s Iowa attack, but there’s a reason for the improvement – the defenses on the slate weren’t nearly as strong as they were over the first seven games.

But …

Why Iowa Will Win

This isn’t the Wisconsin defense of the last few years.

It’s not the normal rock against the run, there isn’t enough of a pass rush, and the third down stops aren’t a given.

No, Iowa isn’t exactly Tennessee offensively over the last two week, but it’s functional. The offense was balanced in the easy wins over Northwestern and Purdue over the last two weeks with the ground game finally working well to go along with a real, live passing game.

And no turnovers – there haven’t been any over the last two weeks since the disaster against Ohio State.

Iowa doesn’t have to put up a ton of yards and points on the Badgers. Just do a little bit, rely on the defense, and …

What’s Going To Happen

There will be turnovers against this Iowa defense. Wisconsin is 0-3 when turning it over multiple times, and the Hawkeye D continues to be amazing at forcing teams to screw up.

Iowa gave up 54 points to Ohio State, but the six turnovers had almost everything to do with that – the Buckeyes came up with just 360 yards.

There won’t be anything steady or explosive about the Iowa offense, but it’ll get good field position, there will be plenty of field goals, and the defense will take care of the rest.

All of a sudden, Iowa will be deep in the mix for the Big Ten West title.

Wisconsin vs Iowa Prediction, Line

Iowa 19, Wisconsin 17

Line: Wisconsin -1.5, o/u: 35.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Wisconsin vs Iowa Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

Story originally appeared on College Football News