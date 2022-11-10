Michigan State vs Rutgers Prediction Game Preview

Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) -Russian politicians on Wednesday savoured preliminary U.S. midterm election results which they cast as a humiliating and overdue blow to Democratic President Joe Biden, but the Kremlin said it expected no improvement in battered U.S.-Russia ties. The elections are being closely watched in Russia, which wants Washington to halt its rolling programme of generous military aid to Ukraine. Pro-Kremlin hawks also hope the election will deepen domestic U.S. political divisions, thus weakening the foundations of a country they see as their main geopolitical foe whose dominance they believe is drawing to a close.