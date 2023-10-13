Wisconsin vs. Iowa: Four things to watch as UW looks to defeat former teammate Deacon Hill

WISCONSIN (4-1, 2-0 BIG TEN) vs. IOWA (5-1, 2-1)

When: 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Camp Randall Stadium

TV: Fox with Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Brock Huard (analysis) and Allison Williams (sideline)

Radio: FM-97.3 and AM-920 in Milwaukee and a state network with Matt Lepay (play-by-play), Mark Tauscher (analysis) and Patrick Herb (sideline)

Line: Wisconsin by 10

Series: UW leads the series, 49-45-2

Coaches: Luke Fickell (5-1, first full season; 68-26, seventh season overall) vs. Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz (191-116, 25th season at Iowa; 203-137, 28th season overall)

More: Will the Wisconsin Badgers win their remaining games on 2023 schedule? ESPN's Football Power Index offers predictions.

FOUR THINGS TO WATCH

Wisconsin’s defense must force inexperienced quarterback Deacon Hill to make plays

Iowa has just six offensive touchdowns – six passing and six rushing – in six games this season. With starter Cade McNamara (knee) out and former UW quarterback Deacon Hill in charge, the Hawkeyes’ passing game is less dependable. UW shut down Rutgers’ running game last week and must do the same to Iowa this week. If the Badgers do that, they should be able to harass Hill into a bad day. Hill has completed just 37.5 percent of his passes (21 of 56) for an average of 54.8 yards per game. In short, Iowa’s victory hopes will be diminished if Hill has to lead the way.

UW quarterback Tanner Mordecai must be aware of cornerback Cooper DeJean's presence

Iowa’s Cooper DeJean is arguably the most dangerous cornerback in the Big Ten. He returned three of his five interceptions for touchdowns, including one for 32 yards in the Hawkeyes’ 24-10 victory over UW in 2022. He has two interceptions this season and always seems to be around the ball. “He’s a guy you’ve got to be careful (with),” Fickell said. “If you take shots on him, he can change a game. Definitely have got to know where he is…A very dynamic player that, even the last couple years not being in the league, I had seen and watched and heard a lot about.”

Will Iowa or Wisconsin win the red-zone battle?

The Badgers have scored 15 touchdowns on 21 trips into the red zone, a rate of 71.4 percent. In league play UW has six touchdowns on nine red-zone trips, a rate of 67.0 percent. Will UW find it tough to score against Iowa? The Hawkeyes have allowed just five touchdowns on 10 red-zone trips in league play (50.0 percent) and just eight touchdowns on 16 trips overall (50.0 percent). One factor is that Iowa has allowed just one rushing touchdown this season. UW, by contrast, has 15 rushing touchdowns. Braelon Allen leads the way with seven.

With field position expected to be a critical factor, UW can’t send any kickoffs out of bounds

UW kickoff specialist Jack Van Dyke has recorded 13 touchbacks on 29 kickoffs and the unit has limited foes to an average of just 19.6 yards per return. Those are solid numbers. The only problem is that Van Dyke has hit four kickoffs out of bounds. That penalty gives the ball to the opponent at its 35. Fortunately for Van Dyke, UW’s defense has allowed only one score after the four errant kicks. Buffalo drove 65 yards for a touchdown but C.J. Goetz intercepted a pass against Georgia Southern, Ricardo Hallman intercepted a pass against Purdue and the defense forced a three and out last week against Rutgers. “It’s a pretty good unit, to be honest with you, when they do return it,’ Fickell said. “We can’t kick the ball out of bounds. That is the one thing if you would say what is the one thing you haven’t done a good enough job on (special teams), it is kick placement on the kickoff. We’ve got to continue to find ways to get better at that. We’ve got some other guys that can do it if Jack can’t get it done. He can. It’s just confidence and consistency.”

HISTORY LESSON

Do you remember the last time Iowa won at Camp Randall Stadium?

Outside linebacker Joe Schobert was brilliant for UW as he recorded three sacks, eight total tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and five quarterback hurries.

Schobert’s performance was wasted, though, because UW turned the ball over four times in a 10-6 loss in the teams’ 2015 Big Ten opener.

Quarterback Joel Stave threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles in the loss.

The first interception set up Iowa’s lone touchdown and the second ended a promising drive at the Hawkeyes’ 11.

His first lost fumble, on a sack, set up a field goal. His second lost a fumble came on a botched handoff on second and goal at the 1 in the final quarter, with UW trailing by just four points.

The Badgers held Iowa to 221 total yards but the Hawkeyes needed to drive just 31 yards for their touchdown and 1 yard for the field goal.

DID YOU KNOW?

The Badgers have played just two Big Ten games so the success rate no doubt will drop at least a bit, but they enter the weekend No. 1 in the Big Ten in third-down conversions in league games at 60 percent (21 of 35). UW converted 12 of 18 chances in the opener against Purdue and 9 of 14 chances last week against Rutgers. Iowa has allowed its three league foes to convert 38.9 percent of their chances, the No. 9 mark in the league.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin vs. Iowa: Four things to watch Saturday, Oct.14