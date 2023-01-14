Wisconsin vs. Indiana: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

The Wisconsin Badgers play the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

After a tough loss against Michigan State, the Badgers will have an opportunity to rebound against a reeling Hoosiers team that has lost their last three games. Similar to Wisconsin losing forward Tyler Wahl to injury, Indiana has been without starting forward Race Thompson in its previous two losses.

Wisconsin guard Connor Essegian had 13 points against the Spartans and has stepped up in Wahl’s absence alongside forward Steven Crowl and point guard Chucky Hepburn. Unfortunately, the Badgers did not get enough from the rest of their rotation to hold off Michigan State. Wisconsin will need more scoring from starters like Max Klesmit, Carter Gilmore and Jordan Davis if Wahl cannot play.

It should be an exciting game to watch as both teams are looking to end their losing streaks in their Big Ten schedule.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Time: 12 p.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Players to watch:

Points Leaders:

Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl: 13.2 PPG

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis: 17.4 PPG

Rebounds Leaders:

Wisconsin forward Steven Crowl: 6.9 RPG

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis: 9.7 RPG

Assists Leaders:

Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn: 3.3 APG

Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino: 4.5 APG

