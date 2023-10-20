Wisconsin vs Illinois: How to watch, streaming info and players to watch

Wisconsin travels to Champaign, Illinois as it looks to bounce back from last week’s demoralizing loss to Iowa. The Badgers sit 4-2 on the season and 2-1 in Big Ten play, and still technically have a shot at the Big Ten West if the team can string several wins together.

Looming next week is a showdown with top-ranked Ohio State. A win will be a tough task, though it goes without saying the Badgers must beat the Illini to make that game even matter.

It’s a revenge spot for Wisconsin after last year’s loss to Illinois, it’s a pseudo-revenge spot for former Wisconsin head coach Bret Bielema and former defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

But even with backup quarterback Braedyn Locke under center, it’s a game the Badgers should win.

Here’s how you can watch tomorrow’s contest:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: FS1

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Players to watch:

Illinois: QB Luke Altmyer, RB Reggie Love III, WR Isaiah Williams, S Myles Scott, LB Dylan Rosiek, LB Seth Coleman, STAR Xavier Scott, DE Jer’Zhan Newton

Wisconsin: QB Braedyn Locke, RB Braelon Allen, WR Chimere Dike, ILB Maema Njongmeta and S Hunter Wohler.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire