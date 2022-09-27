Wisconsin vs Illinois prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Wisconsin vs Illinois How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Wisconsin (2-2), Illinois (3-1)

Wisconsin vs Illinois Game Preview

Why Illinois Will Win

Illinois is playing like Wisconsin wishes it could.

No, the Illini ground game isn’t cranking up massive numbers, but Chase Brown leads the nation in rushing for the steady attack. The defense has been a rock against the run, leads the nation in pass efficiency defense, and it’s dominating the time of possession battle.

How do you beat Wisconsin – at least if you don’t have Ohio State’s talent?

Run the clock, win the turnover battle, and pound away and stand up to the physicality. The Illini have the balanced attack now to do it all against a Wisconsin team that’s spinning its wheels.

Why Wisconsin Will Win

Throw out the blowout loss to Ohio State – that team is going to rip apart everyone.

The Badger running game still works just fine, even if it’s not the soul-crushing force the program is known for.

Again, forgetting what happened last week and how the defense looked, Wisconsin should be able to hold up against Brown and generate enough pressure on QB Tommy DeVito to matter.

The defense is forcing takeaways, the offense going to be able to beat the Illini at their own ball control game, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Bret Bielema has the team in place to beat the reeling Badgers.

It starts with the takeaways. Wisconsin has no ability whatsoever to overcome adversity, and it’s going to turn it over twice to the attacking Illini defense.

But the Badgers have a defense, too.

Yes, Illinois does what Wisconsin does. Wisconsin does it a bit better.

Don’t expect a lot of points. The Badgers will survive with a few big second Half stops.

Wisconsin vs Illinois Prediction, Line

Wisconsin 23, Illinois 17

Line: Wisconsin -7, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Wisconsin vs Illinois Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

