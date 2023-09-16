Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

The Badgers play the Georgia Southern on Saturday and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet.

The game starts at 11 AM and can be seen on the Big Ten Network.

Wisconsin is coming off of a 31-22 Week 2 loss to Washington State on the road. In the contest, the Badgers’ quarterback Tanner Mordecai threw for 278 yards and a touchdown and he will look to build off of that in his second career start at Camp Randall.

Georgia Southern defeated UAB 49-35 in Week 2 at home. Their quarterback Davis Brin compiled 318 passing yards and two touchdowns while tossing an interceptions.

Wisconsin will look to get back on track in Week 3 and this is how BetMGM sees the game going:

Point spread: Wisconsin -19.5

Money line: Wisconsin -1000 / Georgia Southern +650

Over-under: 65

It’s unclear exactly what injuries each team are dealing with but here are their Week 2 injury reports:

Wisconsin:

Georgia Southern:

Unavailable

This game feels like a “get right” contest for the Badgers, taking on an opponent that Buffalo (who Wisconsin beat in Week 1) defeated in the Camellia Bowl last year.

Prediction: 42-13 Wisconsin

