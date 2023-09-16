Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern live football game updates, score, highlights at Camp Randall Stadium

The Wisconsin Badgers football team returns to Camp Randall Stadium looking to rebound Saturday against Georgia Southern out of the Sun Belt Conference after suffering its first loss of the season last week at Washington State.

Will we see more Preston Zachman today at safety?

Redshirt junior Preston Zachman saw a big-time increase in snaps as the game wore on against Washington State last year, with senior Kamo'i Latu having his struggles. Today, Zachman is warming up with the No. 1 defense, as observed by Zach Heilprin.

The Pennsylvania native Zachman only appeared in seven games over his first three seasons in the program but has made a leap this season.

Georgia Southern coach Clay Helton talks to the team during the Eagle's first spring practice on Saturday March 25, 2023 at Paulson Stadium.

Seven notes for today's game

The Badgers have never played Georgia Southern, a squad picked to finish fifth in its half of the Sun Belt. Here are a few notes to ponder:

Georgia Southern coach Clay Helton used to be the head coach at USC, where he led the team to a Rose Bowl win over Iowa. Last week, Helton and his squad beat UAB, a team coached by Super Bowl winning quarterback Trent Dilfer.

Receiver Khaleb Hood broke the program's career receiving-yards record with a big day last week. He was one of three receivers to catch eight passes in the 49-35 win over UAB.

The last time Wisconsin faced a Sun Belt team, it was memorably dicey ― a 23-17 win over Georgia State in 2016.

After throwing a touchdown to Skyler Bell last week, Tanner Mordecai has now thrown for a touchdown in eight straight games and 27 of his last 28. He'll potentially have a new weapon on the field with Cincinnati transfer Quincy Burroughs taking the spot of Keontez Lewis on the two-deep at receiver. Lewis announced he had entered the transfer portal earlier this week.

Badgers coach Luke Fickell hasn't lost back-to-back regular season games as a head coach since 2017, his first year at Cincinnati. He's won six straight times coming off a loss.

The team leader in receptions thus far for UW? Braelon Allen, who has 13 of them. He's the first running back to catch five or more passes in back-to-back games since Brian Calhoun in 2005, who famously has the UW record for running back receptions with 53. But Allen only has 37 yards on his 13 catches.

Wisconsin center Jake Renfro (57) talks with offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. during the team's practice on Saturday Aug. 5, 2023 at Pioneer Stadium on the campus of UW-Platteville.

No surprises in Badgers pregame injury report

The Badgers are still without transfer center Jake Renfro, who has yet to play in a game for UW, and there aren't any surprises on the pregame injury report. Tight ends Riley Nowakowski, Jack Pugh and Cam Large are still out, meaning we should still see a healthy dose of freshman Tucker Ashcraft.

The players listed as out are:

DB Michael Mack

WR Trech Kekahuna

DB Max Lofy

WR Tommy McIntosh

WR Grady O'Neill

TE Riley Nowakowski

S Jackson Trudgeon (out for season)

TE Cam Large

OL Jake Renfro

OLB Aaron Witt

OL Payton Lange

TE Angel Toombs (out for season)

WR Chris Brooks Jr.

TE Jack Pugh

DE Isaiah Mullens

What time do the Wisconsin Badgers play today?

Kickoff for the Wisconsin-Georgia Southern game is 11 a.m. Saturday.

What channel is the Wisconsin Badgers' game on?

The game will air on the Big Ten Network.

Wisconsin (1-1) is a 19 ½-point favorite over Georgia Southern (2-0). What do our reporters think? Here are their predictions for the nonconference game.

