Wisconsin vs. Eastern Michigan: Series history

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to move forward from their Week 1 loss to Penn State as they’ll welcome in the 1-0 Eastern Michigan Eagles to Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.

The out-of-conference contest will be welcome for a Wisconsin team that struggled with basics on Saturday and, again, only were able to score 7 points on four trips inside the Penn State 10 yard line.

Eastern Michigan was projected to finish as one of the worst teams in the MAC, and are 1-0 thanks to a victory over St. Francis (PA).

The game should see drastic improvements from the offensive line, from Graham Mertz and from the team as a whole as they work to clean up the errors that lost them the game on Saturday.

Before we get into the matchup, here is a look at the series history between the two schools:

All-time record: 3-0 in favor of Penn State

Current win streak: 3 (Wisconsin)

Largest margin of victory: 56-0 (Wisconsin)

Longest win streak: 3 (Wisconsin)

Last matchup: 1996

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

List