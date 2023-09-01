Wisconsin volleyball sweeps Arkansas to take both matchups on the road

A night after a five-set thriller, Wisconsin volleyball made quick work of Arkansas in the second of a pair of games against the Razorbacks.

The No. 1 Badgers improved to 4-0 on the year while taking down the Hogs 25-22, 25-16, 25-17 for a three-set sweep. A trio of Badgers had double-digit kills as Sarah Franklin led the way with 12, Devyn Robinson had 11, and Anna Smrek finished up with 10.

The Badgers are heading home with a sweep, and will return to the UW Fieldhouse to take on No. 24 Tennessee on September 3.

The Badgers were able to move into No. 1 after Texas was upset by Long Beach State, and have been perfect since.

Signing off for the night! 🫡 heading home with a sweep pic.twitter.com/habwKxt2NP — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) September 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire