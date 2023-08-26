Wisconsin volleyball opens season with a strong showing in win over No. 15 Baylor

The Wisconsin volleyball team passed its first test of the season.

The Badgers defeated No. 15 Baylor, 3-1, in a Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge match played Friday at Maturi Pavilion on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis.

UW, the second-ranked team in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, posted a final score of 25-20, 25-14, 20-25, 25-17, in a match highlighted by the team’s balance offensively and impressive front row presence on defense.

Individually the effort was marked by a fast start of junior outside hitter Sarah Franklin and a strong finish from graduate transfer Temi Thomas-Ailara, the outside hitter from Northwestern.

Franklin recorded with 13 kills, setting the tone for the afternoon by recording seven with a .500 hitting percentage in the first set. Thomas-Ailara had six kills in the final set and for the match posted a .500 hitting percentage with no errors in 24 swings.

The Badgers hit .344, going over .400 in the first two sets and posting a .394 percentage in the final set.

The consistency of UW’s offense was key.

“It was pretty much staying steady,” senior setter MJ Hammill said on the Badgers’ postgame radio show. “We really want to be consistently good, not trying to do too much, not trying to be flashes of great and then (have) low points, so just trying to even out those hills and valleys.”

The match was marked by a few key stretches.

The Badgers sealed the first set with the help of a 4-0 run sparked by the Thomas-Ailara’s tough serving. The spurt gave UW a 22-17 lead in a set played evenly between the teams before that point.

Wisconsin carried that momentum into the second set when it never trailed and led by as many as 11 points on a couple of occasions.

Baylor responded with a third-set win, but Wisconsin scored six of the final eight points, momentum it rode into the final set.

The Bears had a match-low nine kills in the final set, while hitting .103. The team’s big swingers – Kyndal Stowers (14 kills, .184), Elise McGhee (11 kills, .097) and Allie Sczech (seven kills, .000) – had an inefficient match.

“When you have their team hitting about a .100 with good ball control (and) a good setter and and we’re hitting almost .350, that was pretty good,” UW coach Kelly Sheffield said.

The match marked the first for junior Julia Orzol at libero. An outside hitter her first two seasons, she finished with a team-high 11 digs with two assists.

“Her first match was probably a little uneven, but we see her every day in practice,” Sheffield said. “She probably felt like she probably could have done a little bit better. But I like how she ran the backcourt, I like how she communicated.”

The Badgers received eight kills each from right-side hitters Devyn Robinson (.412) and Anna Smrek (.438). Middle blockers Carter Booth (six kills, three blocks) and Caroline Crawford (four kills, four blocks) combined to hit .500. Those two along with Smrek (four blocks) accounted for the majority of the team’s eight blocks.

“We got a lot of block-touches and they were hitting a lot of balls out of bounds,” Sheffield said. “Even though we didn’t get a lot of blocks, we’re big up there. We’re really big.”

