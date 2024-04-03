Wisconsin veteran outside linebacker Aaron Witt returns to practice

Wisconsin veteran outside linebacker Aaron Witt is back on the practice field as the Badgers’ spring session continues.

WOZN’s Zach Heilprin was in attendance at the team’s practice on Tuesday. He wrote on X that “today was the first time I’ve seen [Witt] actually practice. Ton of energy from him, especially after he crushed the move TE on a run play. Got some work with 2nd-team defense.”

Witt appeared in two games in 2023 after being out since Wisconsin’s 2020 Duke’s Mayo Bowl victory over Wake Forest. He returned to practice in a limited capacity in the Badgers’ preparation for the ReliaQuest Bowl in December 2023, but he appears to be full-go for the first time in nearly four years.

Aaron Witt has been at Wisconsin since 2020. Today was the first time I’ve seen him actually practice. Ton of energy from him, especially after he crushed the move TE on a run play. Got some work with 2nd-team defense. — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) April 2, 2024

Witt registered two tackles for loss and one sack in two games of action as a freshman in 2020. His sack on Sam Hartman in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl had Badgers fans excited for what was to come, though injuries unfortunately derailed the next three years of his career.

Predicting Witt to be a starter or play consistent snaps may be a stretch. But he still has a ton of potential if he can just stay on the field once the season begins.

