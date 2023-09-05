Wisconsin versus Washington State football series history

The Badgers are 1-0 after beating Buffalo on Saturday by a score of 38-17 in the official debut of the Luke Fickell era in Madison. They will now head to the Pacific Northwest to face off with Washington State on the road at 6:30PM on Saturday.

Wisconsin and Washington State have matched up twice in the past with the overall record sitting at 1-1. Most notably, the two teams met in Week 2 of the 2022 campaign at Camp Randall, with the Cougars coming out on top 17-14.

In that contest, the Badgers had 401 total yards and Washington State had only 253, but Wisconsin had over 160 penalty yards and turned the ball over three times. The Badgers let one slip through their hands for sure.

The two teams also met in 2007 at Camp Randall, with Wisconsin winning emphatically. The Badgers routed the Cougars 42-21 and quarterback Tyler Donovan compiled 284 passing yards and three scores through the air.

Wisconsin will travel to Washington State for the first time and they’ll look to get back into the win column.

