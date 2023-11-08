Wisconsin versus Northwestern football series history

The Badgers football team (5-4) will host Northwestern (4-5) on Saturday at Camp Randall at 2:30PM. The two programs have faced each other 104 times throughout their football history with Wisconsin owning a 61-38-5 overall record against their Big Ten foe.

Over the last 10 matchups, the Badgers have gone 6-4, but they have won the last two matchups including last year, when they took down the Wildcats 42-7.

The most notable storyline for the contest is the fact that the Badgers are coming in with a two-game losing streak and they’ll look to avoid dropping three in a row for the first time since 2020.

Luke Fickell and his Wisconsin squad could be without leading rusher Braelon Allen (leg) and wide receiver Chimere Dike (leg) for second straight contest.

