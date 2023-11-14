Wisconsin versus Nebraska football series history

The Badgers football team (5-5) will host Nebraska (5-5) on Saturday night at Camp Randall at 6:30PM. The two programs have faced each other 16 total times throughout their football history with Wisconsin owning a 12-4 overall record against their Big Ten foe.

Over the last 10 matchups, the Badgers have gone 9-1 but they have won the last nine matchups including last year, when they took down the Cornhuskers 15-14.

The most notable storyline for the contest is the fact that the Badgers are coming in riding a three-game losing streak and they are now toeing the line of missing a bowl game for the first time since 2001.

Luke Fickell and his Wisconsin squad are in must-win mode in their final home game of the year, otherwise their bowl chances will come down to their road matchup with Minnesota next week.

