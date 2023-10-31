Wisconsin versus Indiana football series history

The Badgers football team (5-3) will face Indiana (2-6) on Saturday at 11AM. The two programs have faced each other 62 times throughout their football history with Wisconsin owning a 41-19-2 overall record against their Big Ten foe.

Over the last 10 matchups, the Badgers have gone 9-1, but they lost their last matchup in 2020 by a score of 14-6. Prior to the loss though, Wisconsin had averaged an eye-popping 60 points over their previous five contests with the Hoosiers.

The most notable storyline for the contest is the fact that the Badgers are in a four-way tie with Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska for first place in the Big Ten West. All four teams currently sit at 3-2 in conference games.

Luke Fickell and his Wisconsin squad in all likelihood needs to win versus Indiana to keep their conference championship game hopes alive.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire