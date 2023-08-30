Wisconsin versus Buffalo football series history

The Badgers football team will face off with Buffalo on Saturday at 2:30 in their 2023 season opener at Camp Randall. The two teams have only met once before, with Wisconsin winning 35-3 in 2006.

In that contest, quarterback Tyler Donovan recorded 308 passing yards and two touchdowns while running back P.J. Hill churned out 86 yards and a score on the ground.

The victory improved Wisconsin’s record to 11-1 as the regular season came to an end and the team then went on to defeat Arkansas 17-14 in the Citrus Bowl.

Luke Fickell and his Badgers squad are 27.5 point favorites (BetMGM) heading into Saturday’s contest at home.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire