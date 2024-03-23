Wisconsin upset by James Madison in March Madness. Social media is upset, too.

James Madison University won 31 games this season. And it's quite possible the No. 12 Dukes were under-seeded in the NCAA Tournament.

But they overwhelmed the Wisconsin Badgers in every way from the opening bell, knocking the fifth seed out of the NCAA Tournament Friday night with relative ease.

James Madison is one hell of a 12 seed. Committee was sleeping on that one. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) March 23, 2024

Not only were the Badgers beat up by James Madison's physical, swarming defense, they also beat themselves.

Wisconsin was outplayed and outhustled. The Badgers shot 26 percent in the first half and turned the ball over 13 times. For the game, UW had 19 turnovers and the Dukes scored 28 points off of those mistakes.

The five seed hasn't exactly been kind to the Badgers in the NCAA Tournament. They also lost to the 12th-seeded team in 2013 (Ole Miss) and 2019 (Oregon). And the Badgers haven't been to the second weekend of the tournament since 2017.

That often provokes fan madness on social media. Here's a sampling:

If this holds, Wisconsin's drought without reaching the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament is going to hit 7 years. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 23, 2024

Thank you Gard but it’s time for a new chapter of Wisconsin Basketball — Badger Barstool (@badgerbarstool) March 23, 2024

If you're an honest #Badgers fan, you saw this game coming as soon as you saw the matchup. #JMU — Bill Wambeke (@unfiltereddad) March 23, 2024

Bucky finishes a Jeckyll and Hyde season. JMU is a solid 30-win team, but it was a winnable game. And the way Bucky lost, leaves lots of uncomfortable questions. #Badgers — Daniel Konar (@daniel_konar) March 23, 2024

At the end of the day, it’s hard to win committing 19 turnover and missing 10+ layups. Simple as that. #badgers — Chris Pittner (@ChrisPittner5) March 23, 2024

Me, watching the #Badgers miss every bunny around the basket pic.twitter.com/RQtOkWCM29 — Craig Smith (@smithcp1) March 23, 2024

We were so unbelievably unprepared for that game.#Badgers pic.twitter.com/l8tpn9ngE0 — Jessica Garvey (@j_garvey1213) March 23, 2024

James Madison beat the Madison out of Wisconsin.



Now the Dukes will try to beat the Duke out of Duke. — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) March 23, 2024

JMU punched Wisconsin in the mouth from the jump and Wisconsin never got up! 😂 pic.twitter.com/VS3cb3KAPd — Jayson Ortiz (@JaysonAOrtiz) March 23, 2024

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Wisconsin upset by James Madison in March Madness. Fans are, too.