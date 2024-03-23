Advertisement

Wisconsin upset by James Madison in March Madness. Social media is upset, too.

Emmett Prosser, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·2 min read

James Madison University won 31 games this season. And it's quite possible the No. 12 Dukes were under-seeded in the NCAA Tournament.

But they overwhelmed the Wisconsin Badgers in every way from the opening bell, knocking the fifth seed out of the NCAA Tournament Friday night with relative ease.

Not only were the Badgers beat up by James Madison's physical, swarming defense, they also beat themselves.

Wisconsin was outplayed and outhustled. The Badgers shot 26 percent in the first half and turned the ball over 13 times. For the game, UW had 19 turnovers and the Dukes scored 28 points off of those mistakes.

The five seed hasn't exactly been kind to the Badgers in the NCAA Tournament. They also lost to the 12th-seeded team in 2013 (Ole Miss) and 2019 (Oregon). And the Badgers haven't been to the second weekend of the tournament since 2017.

That often provokes fan madness on social media. Here's a sampling:

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Wisconsin upset by James Madison in March Madness. Fans are, too.