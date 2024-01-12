Wisconsin a two-seed in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology

Wisconsin basketball continued its tear earlier this week with a 71-60 road win over Ohio State. The Badgers are now 12-3 on the season and 4-0 in Big Ten play. The team has won five straight contests, and 11 of its last 12.

The surge has the team trending in the AP Poll, KenPom ranking and discussions regarding Purdue’s top contenders in the conference. Another week of dominance with another Purdue slip-up or two, and we could be talking about the Badgers as the favorite to win the Big Ten.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi sees that trend, and now has Wisconsin as a two-seed in his latest Bracketology:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire