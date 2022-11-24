Wisconsin Twitter reacts to Kansas’ buzzer-beating win over the Badgers

The Badgers fought, and fought, and then fought some more on Thursday morning in The Bahamas. Wisconsin overcame a 15-point second-half Kansas lead to take a three-point lead over the No. 3 team in the nation with under a minute to go.

A Kevin McCullar Jr. three tied the game and forced overtime, and it was a Bobby Pettiford Jr. acrobatic layup with 0.2 remaining that ended up being the difference. Kansas escaped with a 69-68 win, but Wisconsin looked like a team capable of much more than their predicted ninth-place finish in the Big Ten.

Freshman guard Connor Essegian was once again an offensive lift, Tyler Wahl led the way with 23 points, and the Badger defense unsurprisingly looked stout. Here is how Wisconsin Twitter reacted to the dramatic loss:

Certainly one to build on:

Well … tough loss. But so much to build on from that performance. Offense needs to find some consistency, rebounding needs to get better. That grit and defense are calling cards for these #Badgers, though. — Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) November 24, 2022

No rebounds, no rings:

Second chances were the story from the opening tip, fitting — Asher Low (@alow_33) November 24, 2022

Quite the fight:

Essegian special yet again:

Tough, but fair:

Wisconsin basketball if they could get defensive rebounds pic.twitter.com/ipyvCrpXMd — Ryan Matson (@RyanMats23) November 24, 2022

It was a long time coming:

Wisconsin has waited 53 years for that rematch with Kansas… pic.twitter.com/XYFdmsEXvH — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 24, 2022

This is only November!

Just when you think you find out the answers — someone else changes the questions! Bobby Pettiford — the least likely hero — delivers as Kansas stuns Wisconsin at the buzzer! This is ONLY ****** November. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 24, 2022

I could see it:

Wisconsin might be the Tennessee Titans of college basketball — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) November 24, 2022

Preparation:

There is no secret to success There is preparation pic.twitter.com/pkWefGKHqx — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 24, 2022

Tough loss...

Kansas beats Wisconsin at the buzzer pic.twitter.com/pYDiQFFoWS — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) November 24, 2022

Maybe so...

Kansas sneaks by Wisconsin in OT in the Bahamas. Jayhawks need to stop spending so much time on the Lazy River. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 24, 2022

A fun game for sure

Incredible second half from Wisconsin, who more or less gave America the playbook on how to beat Kansas, but the Jayhawks have no quit. Fun game. https://t.co/5cMSx04d11 — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) November 24, 2022

Feast Week is the best:

Feast Week always delivers. Kansas and Wisconsin are headed to overtime. pic.twitter.com/cKslfyIujj — Heat Check CBB (@HeatCheckCBB) November 24, 2022

A fantastic effort from Wahl and the Badgers:

@tjwahl01 I've watched a lot of Wisconsin basketball games over the years and that was one for the ages. Outstanding. One of the best ever. Don't worry about the final score. Keep it rolling. Let's GO! — Johnny All-World (@frankembucky) November 24, 2022

A likable team that fought until the end:

No. 3 Kansas escapes with a 69-68 last-second overtime victory against Wisconsin in a Battle 4 Atlantis semifinal. Heartbreaker for Wisconsin after trailing by 15. It may not always be pretty but, damn, this Badgers basketball team is tough. — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) November 24, 2022

Take it back!

Anyone taking back the claim that Wisconsin basketball can’t be fun? — Matt Birschbach 🦬 (@Wigatta) November 24, 2022

It was fun!

I'm watching this Wisconsin game and I've really tried my best to stop being such a basketball snob, but this is really testing me. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) November 24, 2022

One of the best in a long time:

Whatever happens in OT, this is one of the greatest Wisconsin basketball performances I can remember, they were down and out multiple times in the last 25 minutes and battled back every time — M Bechtoldt 🏳️‍🌈 (@CavsMax13) November 24, 2022

They will finish higher than 9th:

I said 5th or 6th before this game, but I think they will be very tough at home so maybe 3rd in the Big Ten after watching them play for the first time. Wisconsin Basketball If the Freshman averages 18, then who knows. — Jeff Wills Greed is Good (@jeffwills08) November 24, 2022

Agreed:

WISCONSIN — World Of College Basketball (@WorldofCollege1) November 24, 2022

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire