Wisconsin Twitter reacts to a disappointing loss at Iowa

The Badgers had their chance to get back in the Big Ten West race on Saturday, and instead, the afternoon ended with dreams of Indianapolis crushed.

Iowa defeated the Badgers 24-10 in a game where Wisconsin mistakes set up Hawkeye points. It was an ugly showing from the Badger offense, who went scoreless in the second half. The long big play was a 51-yard scoring strike from Graham Mertz to Keontez Lewis late in the first half, but that magic was never replicated.

How did college football Twitter react to the loss? Here is a look at some of those immediate takeaways:

Jim Leonhard was proud of the defenses effort:

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras on the win:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire

