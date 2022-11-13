Wisconsin Twitter reacts to a disappointing loss at Iowa

The Badgers had their chance to get back in the Big Ten West race on Saturday, and instead, the afternoon ended with dreams of Indianapolis crushed.

Iowa defeated the Badgers 24-10 in a game where Wisconsin mistakes set up Hawkeye points. It was an ugly showing from the Badger offense, who went scoreless in the second half. The long big play was a 51-yard scoring strike from Graham Mertz to Keontez Lewis late in the first half, but that magic was never replicated.

How did college football Twitter react to the loss? Here is a look at some of those immediate takeaways:

We knew it would be this kind of afternoon...

Iowa had 79 yards of offense in the first half against Wisconsin and it is winning at halftime. It is purely brilliant football. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) November 12, 2022

Maybe he should...

Iowa beat Wisconsin by 14 points with 11 first downs and 146 total yards. Phil Parker should be the governor of Iowa. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 13, 2022

Fair...

Wisconsin football is just Iowa football but with spotted cow — Lucy Rohden (@lucysportsjokes) November 12, 2022

Well, well, well...

Jim Leonhard asked about the Braelon Allen transfer story. Said they have to recruit their own team every day. He wouldn't accuse any specific program of tampering with their players but said teams are tampering with them. — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) November 13, 2022

It did feature a defensive touchdown...

Wisconsin-Iowa has produced a 21-point quarter, if you think miracles no longer exist. — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) November 12, 2022

Not the mock Jump Around again...

Iowa players and students “Jumpin Around” after beating Wisconsin: pic.twitter.com/kSFtUZ4xxP — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 13, 2022

Jim Leonhard was proud of the defenses effort:

“We’ve got to find a way to punch ourselves out of it. Proud of the way our defense played but we have to win.”#Wisconsin held Iowa to 146 yards on offense but special teams + offense “let us down” in the 24-10 loss in Iowa City. pic.twitter.com/SJ75PjMzKY — Pablo Iglesias (@PabloIglesiasTV) November 13, 2022

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras on the win:

Spencer Petras says this win is special because last time Iowa beat Wisconsin there were no fans to celebrate with. pic.twitter.com/GZywHWQtAd — Blake Hornstein (@BlakeHornTV) November 13, 2022

They didn't have to do much...

Graham Mertz throws a pick-six. Iowa's offense won't have to do anything at this rate. Iowa 14, Wisconsin 3. Backbreaking play in a game like this one. — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) November 12, 2022

Sums up this matchup:

Wisconsin punts from the Iowa 39. pic.twitter.com/OvABnY4D7m — Todd Brommelkamp (@ToddBrommelkamp) November 12, 2022

There were some positives...

Iowa's offense can't block anybody, and Wisconsin's defense is absolutely teeing off. Nick Herbig just recorded his third sack of the first half. The Badgers have eight tackles for loss. — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) November 12, 2022

Sums it up...

Nick Herbig sacks: 3#Badgers points: Also 3 — Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) November 12, 2022

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire