Wisconsin Twitter reacts to a crushing OT loss at Michigan

1
Asher Low
·3 min read

In a game that Michigan controlled for the majority of the second half, it was the Badgers who battled back to take a late lead in Ann Arbor.

A Hunter Dickinson prayer at the buzzer of regulation ultimately sent the game to overtime and Michigan came away with an 87-79 victory that could prove to be the difference on NCAA Selection Sunday.

With the loss, Wisconsin fell to 16-12 overall and 8-10 in the Big Ten.  The Badgers remain firmly on the bubble with a pair of regular season games left.

Starting point guard Chucky Hepburn went down with what Wisconsin called a lower body injury, and a number of Badgers stepped up as a result.

Connor Essegian led the way with 24 points, while Max Klesmit was dynamic on both ends for the Badgers.

It was an impressive second-half effort to battle back that was stalled by Dickinson’s three-point miracle.

Here is how Wisconsin Twitter reacted to the loss:

Wisconsin Twitter didn't like this from Dickinson:

A big result for the bubble:

Connor Essegian sets a freshman record:

The Wisconsin women picked up a massive upset win over Michigan:

It was an impressive effort from the Badgers, even in a loss:

A Jon Rothstein rule to live by:

The Wolverines at-large chances are alive

Klesmit made big plays all day:

A fair response:

Big bubble implications:

Michigan is in the hunt:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire

Recommended Stories