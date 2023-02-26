Wisconsin Twitter reacts to a crushing OT loss at Michigan

In a game that Michigan controlled for the majority of the second half, it was the Badgers who battled back to take a late lead in Ann Arbor.

A Hunter Dickinson prayer at the buzzer of regulation ultimately sent the game to overtime and Michigan came away with an 87-79 victory that could prove to be the difference on NCAA Selection Sunday.

With the loss, Wisconsin fell to 16-12 overall and 8-10 in the Big Ten. The Badgers remain firmly on the bubble with a pair of regular season games left.

Starting point guard Chucky Hepburn went down with what Wisconsin called a lower body injury, and a number of Badgers stepped up as a result.

Connor Essegian led the way with 24 points, while Max Klesmit was dynamic on both ends for the Badgers.

It was an impressive second-half effort to battle back that was stalled by Dickinson’s three-point miracle.

HUNTER DICKINSON SENDS IT TO OT 😱 WHAT A SHOT. pic.twitter.com/MWyxMybRvo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 26, 2023

Here is how Wisconsin Twitter reacted to the loss:

Wisconsin Twitter didn't like this from Dickinson:

A big result for the bubble:

🫧BUBBLE RESULT🫧

Michigan 87

Wisconsin 79

OT Keeps Michigan's at-large hopes alive & hurts Wisconsin's case. Hunter Dickinson's buzzer-beater 3 sent the game to OT:pic.twitter.com/ArZmGUHEDc — Isaac Schade (@isaacschade) February 26, 2023

Connor Essegian sets a freshman record:

Story continues

The Wisconsin women picked up a massive upset win over Michigan:

It was an impressive effort from the Badgers, even in a loss:

Wisconsin played a heck of a game on the road. Michigan has a bunch of playmakers and played well without Jett Horward. Wisconsin needs to stay competitive/win vs. Purdue and CANNOT lose to Minnesota in the regular season finale. — World Of College Basketball (@WorldofCollege1) February 26, 2023

A Jon Rothstein rule to live by:

Wisconsin fans are going to need a good visit from their friend Jack Daniels tonight. The Badgers' bubble situation just got exceptionally more difficult than it needed to be. A brutal loss in Ann Arbor. FOUL UP 3 LATE! https://t.co/vFAdZODeSR — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 26, 2023

The Wolverines at-large chances are alive

Juwan Howard. The Fab Vibe. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 26, 2023

Klesmit made big plays all day:

A fair response:

Most of the other losses I've been disappointed. This one I'm just pissed off. Yes the first half was bad, but letting them get a 3 off to tie it is inexcusable and may cost them a tourney bid. — Scott L (@CCSO228) February 26, 2023

Big bubble implications:

Some key games still to go, but that Hunter Dickinson three could resonate for both Michigan and Wisconsin on Selection Sunday two weeks from now. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) February 26, 2023

Michigan is in the hunt:

I cannot believe this Michigan team has gotten themselves back in the tournament conversation. What a win. Absolutely had to have it & they found a way. Crazy. What a roller coaster. — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) February 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire