Wisconsin Twitter reacts to a crushing OT loss at Michigan
In a game that Michigan controlled for the majority of the second half, it was the Badgers who battled back to take a late lead in Ann Arbor.
A Hunter Dickinson prayer at the buzzer of regulation ultimately sent the game to overtime and Michigan came away with an 87-79 victory that could prove to be the difference on NCAA Selection Sunday.
With the loss, Wisconsin fell to 16-12 overall and 8-10 in the Big Ten. The Badgers remain firmly on the bubble with a pair of regular season games left.
Starting point guard Chucky Hepburn went down with what Wisconsin called a lower body injury, and a number of Badgers stepped up as a result.
Connor Essegian led the way with 24 points, while Max Klesmit was dynamic on both ends for the Badgers.
It was an impressive second-half effort to battle back that was stalled by Dickinson’s three-point miracle.
HUNTER DICKINSON SENDS IT TO OT 😱
WHAT A SHOT. pic.twitter.com/MWyxMybRvo
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 26, 2023
Here is how Wisconsin Twitter reacted to the loss:
Wisconsin Twitter didn't like this from Dickinson:
— Stark (@TonyStark_616) February 26, 2023
A big result for the bubble:
🫧BUBBLE RESULT🫧
Michigan 87
Wisconsin 79
OT
Keeps Michigan's at-large hopes alive & hurts Wisconsin's case.
Hunter Dickinson's buzzer-beater 3 sent the game to OT:pic.twitter.com/ArZmGUHEDc
— Isaac Schade (@isaacschade) February 26, 2023
Connor Essegian sets a freshman record:
Wisconsin's freshman 3-pt king
CE3 👑 @CEssegian pic.twitter.com/sSXIRb6Spg
— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 26, 2023
The Wisconsin women picked up a massive upset win over Michigan:
Badgers are COOKIN' pic.twitter.com/3vyLq2JIHf
— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) February 26, 2023
It was an impressive effort from the Badgers, even in a loss:
Wisconsin played a heck of a game on the road. Michigan has a bunch of playmakers and played well without Jett Horward. Wisconsin needs to stay competitive/win vs. Purdue and CANNOT lose to Minnesota in the regular season finale.
— World Of College Basketball (@WorldofCollege1) February 26, 2023
A Jon Rothstein rule to live by:
Wisconsin fans are going to need a good visit from their friend Jack Daniels tonight.
The Badgers' bubble situation just got exceptionally more difficult than it needed to be.
A brutal loss in Ann Arbor.
FOUL UP 3 LATE! https://t.co/vFAdZODeSR
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 26, 2023
The Wolverines at-large chances are alive
Juwan Howard. The Fab Vibe.
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 26, 2023
Klesmit made big plays all day:
MAX KLESMIT❗❗❗@maxkle2 x @BadgerMBB pic.twitter.com/IC3iZHnj96
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 26, 2023
A fair response:
Most of the other losses I've been disappointed. This one I'm just pissed off. Yes the first half was bad, but letting them get a 3 off to tie it is inexcusable and may cost them a tourney bid.
— Scott L (@CCSO228) February 26, 2023
Big bubble implications:
Some key games still to go, but that Hunter Dickinson three could resonate for both Michigan and Wisconsin on Selection Sunday two weeks from now.
— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) February 26, 2023
Michigan is in the hunt:
I cannot believe this Michigan team has gotten themselves back in the tournament conversation.
What a win. Absolutely had to have it & they found a way. Crazy. What a roller coaster.
— Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) February 26, 2023