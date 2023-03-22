Wisconsin Twitter reacts to the Badgers’ thrilling victory over Oregon

Asher Low
·2 min read

Another Wisconsin nail-biter went the Badgers’ way as a 13-4 run lifted UW to a spot in the NIT Final Four.

The Badgers came out of Eugene with a 61-58 win over the Ducks and will play North Texas in the NIT Final Four at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Max Klesmit led the way for Wisconsin with a game-high 18 points and a late go-ahead 3. Chucky Hepburn wasn’t fooled by Oregon’s late switch to a 1-3-1 zone: He nailed a 3 that put Wisconsin ahead for good in the final minute.

Here is how Wisconsin Twitter reacted to the win:

Wisconsin is headed to Vegas!

There were some controversial moments tonight:

Max Klesmit continues to have the clutch gene:

A few massive clutch shots gave Wisconsin the win:

It was a duck hunt indeed:

Almost...

Get ready!

