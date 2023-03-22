Wisconsin Twitter reacts to the Badgers’ thrilling victory over Oregon
Another Wisconsin nail-biter went the Badgers’ way as a 13-4 run lifted UW to a spot in the NIT Final Four.
The Badgers came out of Eugene with a 61-58 win over the Ducks and will play North Texas in the NIT Final Four at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
Max Klesmit led the way for Wisconsin with a game-high 18 points and a late go-ahead 3. Chucky Hepburn wasn’t fooled by Oregon’s late switch to a 1-3-1 zone: He nailed a 3 that put Wisconsin ahead for good in the final minute.
Here is how Wisconsin Twitter reacted to the win:
Wisconsin is headed to Vegas!
Earned another 40 together.
We’re headed to Vegas, baby!#NIT2023 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/aa1h5bqwX0
— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 22, 2023
There were some controversial moments tonight:
Whoa, whoa, whoa, Oregon… pic.twitter.com/nnqHyicIlK
— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 22, 2023
Max Klesmit continues to have the clutch gene:
KLUTCH KLESMIT ™ pic.twitter.com/tZGlA5NfF4
— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 22, 2023
A few massive clutch shots gave Wisconsin the win:
Max has really become clutch, Chucky hit a HUGE 3 when Oregon went to zone and just good execution down stretch. Any wins in March are good wins, especially against a PAC12 opponent
— Jeremy Wojtecki (@jwojPAC) March 22, 2023
It was a duck hunt indeed:
Ready to play our next game 🎮🏀
Oregon duck hunt in #NIT2023
🏀 NIT Quarterfinals
🆚 Oregon
⏰ 8 PM ct
📺 ESPN#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/hz2glbxMmb
— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 21, 2023
Almost...
WISCONSIN BADGERS TO THE FINAL FOUR!!!
(yes, I know)
— Coach Riley (@BadgersRiley) March 22, 2023
Get ready!
Wisconsin will play North Texas, the slowest paced team in America. Total will be …… very low.
— Bart T🏀rvik (@totally_t_bomb) March 22, 2023