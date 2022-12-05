Wisconsin Twitter reacts to the Badgers learning their bowl game opponent

Asher Low
·2 min read

Wisconsin officially has their bowl game. The Badgers will be headed to Phoenix, Arizona to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

It’s set for December 27 with a late start. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. CT.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity for our players,” head coach Luke Fickell said. “Oklahoma State is a great program and I have tremendous respect for Coach Gundy and his staff. Bowl games are great rewards for players and staff and I can’t wait to start our preparation.”

This will be the first meeting between Oklahoma State and Wisconsin. Here is a look at how Wisconsin Twitter reacted:

For more of Luke Fickell's comments:

The Badgers have their matchup:

Two of the longest streaks in the country:

These two teams meet for the first time:

It's going to be a late night:

Luke Fickell will be part of it:

Not everyone loving the late start:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire

Recommended Stories