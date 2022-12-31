Wisconsin Twitter reacts to the Badgers landing QB Tanner Mordecai

After multiple reports of SMU transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai linked to Wisconsin, the Badgers have officially landed the senior gunslinger.

Mordecai made things official on Twitter earlier Friday afternoon.

Mordecai had 7,152 passing yards with a staggering 72 touchdowns and 22 interceptions over a pair of seasons as SMU’s starting quarterback. He began his career as an Oklahoma Sooner, where the former four-star recruit spent three seasons as a backup before transferring to SMU.

Here is a look at his complete statement:

How did Wisconsin Twitter and the broader college football world react to the news? Here is a look at some of the notable reactions:

The announcement:

A pretty good pickup indeed:

SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai announces that he's transferring to Wisconsin for his final year of eligibility. He threw for 7,152 yards and 72 touchdowns the last two seasons. Yeah, pretty darn good pickup for Luke Fickell and the Badgers. — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) December 30, 2022

Let's see more of this:

Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin’s 2023 Week 1 Starting QB pic.twitter.com/dPY3qOWpPB — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) December 30, 2022

An all-new offense:

Can't wait to see Tanner Mordecai dropping these dimes in Phil Longo's system at Wisconsin next yearpic.twitter.com/8v89qM8PnZ — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) December 30, 2022

Well, it's official:

A preview of what Wisconsin would be getting if they can officially land Tanner Mordecai pic.twitter.com/LV8UDJRxsK — IKE Badgers Podcast (@IKE_Badgers) December 30, 2022

Not just a thrower:

more specifics on Tanner Mordecai to come. But 💨💨💨 pic.twitter.com/uzeQk51fQv — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) December 30, 2022

A big-time get:

Former SMU and Oklahoma QB Tanner Mordecai officially commits to Wisconsin. More than 7,000 passing yards and 76 TDs in two years at SMU. The Wisconsin offense next year is going to look so different. https://t.co/xnNoUKM4pF — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 30, 2022

A former coach of Mordecai's at SMU:

Instant program changer. Can’t wait to see another year of success from this guy @t_mordecai tacos on me for life https://t.co/MlA4mDPMvT — Colby Cameron (@ColbyCameronSMU) December 31, 2022

SMU's head coach:

Tanner led our football team this year so well. He’s represented @SMU with such class! One of the best in SMU history & a Mustang for life. I’m proud of him, believe in him & we’re always pulling for him. We also are so excited about the future of @SMUFB & what lies ahead!! https://t.co/6tfKYzU8T4 — Rhett Lashlee (@rhettlashlee) December 31, 2022

New era is here:

A new era of #Badgers football is on the way! https://t.co/Iq1uqTJyiD — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) December 30, 2022

The two new Wisconsin QB's:

Left quite the legacy at SMU:

Former SMU QB Tanner Mordecai makes his transfer to Wisconsin official. Leaves the Mustangs as single-season and career passing TDs record holder#PonyUpDallas #PonyStampede #SMUFB @247SportsPortal https://t.co/NzGOUTSdRM https://t.co/kuPnZnuB13 — Jordan Hofeditz (@jhofeditz) December 30, 2022

Yes it is!

The QB room looks that way:

Paying homage...

Another big arm in the Wisconsin QB room:

Official: Former SMU QB Tanner Mordecai is Madison bound. Big arm should play well in Big Ten country. https://t.co/fBYYEh321N — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) December 30, 2022

Agreed:

Tanner Mordecai spent three years under Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma. Then put up obscene numbers at SMU. There's your 2023 Week 1 Starting QB. — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) December 30, 2022

The Texas connections

Hometowns of the last three quarterbacks to commit to Wisconsin: Tanner Mordecai (Waco, TX)

Mabrey Mettauer (The Woodlands, TX)

Nick Evers (Flower Mound, TX) I don’t know what stronghold Fickell and Longo have on this state, but I’m with it. — Andrew. (@LatiNo_Chill) December 30, 2022

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire