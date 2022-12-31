Wisconsin Twitter reacts to the Badgers landing QB Tanner Mordecai

Asher Low
After multiple reports of SMU transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai linked to Wisconsin, the Badgers have officially landed the senior gunslinger.

Mordecai made things official on Twitter earlier Friday afternoon.

Mordecai had 7,152 passing yards with a staggering 72 touchdowns and 22 interceptions over a pair of seasons as SMU’s starting quarterback. He began his career as an Oklahoma Sooner, where the former four-star recruit spent three seasons as a backup before transferring to SMU.

Here is a look at his complete statement:

