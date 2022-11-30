Wisconsin Twitter reacts as the Badgers fall to Wake Forest
After a tremendous 2-1 effort in The Bahamas at the Battle for Atlantis, Wisconsin had a Big Ten/ACC challenge letdown on Tuesday night.
Wake Forest stormed into the Kohl Center and came away with a 78-74 win. Wisconsin made a number of runs, and took the lead late, but it was the Demon Deacons who closed strong to improve to 7-1. Wisconsin fell to 5-2 on the young season.
It was the Tyree Appleby show, as the Florida transfer finished with a game-high 32 points including a flurry of threes late. Tyler Wahl led the Badgers with 17 points, but rimmed out on a potential go-ahead layup late and Wisconsin was forced to play the foul game.
Here is how Wisconsin Twitter and college basketball Twitter reacted:
The ref show was on early:
These refs are next level bad in this basketball game.
— On Wisconsin (@OnWisconsin016) November 30, 2022
Chucky from....?
Chucky “Clutch Bucket” Hepburn @ChuckyHepburn x #OnWisconsinpic.twitter.com/mOSfvzHBWu
— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 30, 2022
Nope
Would this be a Wisconsin Basketball game if it wasn’t close?#Badgers
— Rohan Chakravarthi (@RohanChakrav) November 30, 2022
With Big Ten play looming...probably!
Is every single Wisconsin basketball game going to go down the last possession this year?
— Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) November 30, 2022
Another good night for Connor Essegian:
Steve Forbes on Connor Essegian:
"I recruited Connor. I think the world of him. I think he's gonna be a great player for you guys." #Badgers
— Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) November 30, 2022
A tough result tonight
Final from the Kohl Center pic.twitter.com/l85kQQNCU4
— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 30, 2022