Wisconsin Twitter reacts as the Badgers fall to Wake Forest

After a tremendous 2-1 effort in The Bahamas at the Battle for Atlantis, Wisconsin had a Big Ten/ACC challenge letdown on Tuesday night.

Wake Forest stormed into the Kohl Center and came away with a 78-74 win. Wisconsin made a number of runs, and took the lead late, but it was the Demon Deacons who closed strong to improve to 7-1. Wisconsin fell to 5-2 on the young season.

It was the Tyree Appleby show, as the Florida transfer finished with a game-high 32 points including a flurry of threes late. Tyler Wahl led the Badgers with 17 points, but rimmed out on a potential go-ahead layup late and Wisconsin was forced to play the foul game.

Here is how Wisconsin Twitter and college basketball Twitter reacted:

Another good night for Connor Essegian:

A tough result tonight

