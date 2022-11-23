Wisconsin Twitter reacts to the Badgers’ dramatic 43-42 win over Dayton

2
Asher Low
·3 min read

I Tweeted out pregame that this would be a race to 50 points, and somehow that was too optimistic. Although nobody won that race, Wisconsin won the game and improved to 4-0 in the process. The Badgers’ reward? They get Kansas tomorrow morning.

The teams combined to shoot 10-54 from three, the Badgers failed to score a point in the final 3:17, and shot just 24% from the field on the day. Nevertheless, this is a big resume-boosting win that could be a difference-maker come March.

Connor Essegian led the way with 13 points and was the only Badger in double-figures despite not starting. How did Wisconsin Twitter react to an ugly, yet important win? Here is a look:

Fair:

Yes it is...

How many points at the half???

A win is a win

A win is a win...

This is a typo, but is still funny...

How...?

Didn't even make it to 50...

An impressive defensive showing

Yes it is...

Lock that score in...

Similarities for sure

It was something!

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire

Recommended Stories