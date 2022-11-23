Wisconsin Twitter reacts to the Badgers’ dramatic 43-42 win over Dayton

I Tweeted out pregame that this would be a race to 50 points, and somehow that was too optimistic. Although nobody won that race, Wisconsin won the game and improved to 4-0 in the process. The Badgers’ reward? They get Kansas tomorrow morning.

The teams combined to shoot 10-54 from three, the Badgers failed to score a point in the final 3:17, and shot just 24% from the field on the day. Nevertheless, this is a big resume-boosting win that could be a difference-maker come March.

Connor Essegian led the way with 13 points and was the only Badger in double-figures despite not starting. How did Wisconsin Twitter react to an ugly, yet important win? Here is a look:

Fair:

Need a Bahama Mama after that 🍹😅 pic.twitter.com/vBXp3sBaow — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 23, 2022

Yes it is...

Life’s too short to bet the under unless it’s Wisconsin Basketball pic.twitter.com/7mheYYHk8F — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 23, 2022

How many points at the half???

A halftime lead is a halftime lead Shoutout @CEssegian and @IsaacLindsey10 for big buckets and big minutes off the bench pic.twitter.com/IscRESND0p — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 23, 2022

A win is a win

That Wisconsin-Dayton first half might be the ugliest basketball I’ve seen this season — Brian Rauf (@brauf33) November 23, 2022

A win is a win...

Story continues

Winning while setting offensive basketball back 30 years, this is the Wisconsin Way — Jaymes Langrehr (@JaymesL) November 23, 2022

This is a typo, but is still funny...

Wisconsin basketball in a nutshell: pic.twitter.com/vRRB2Y2kPt — RunYourPool (@RunYourPool_) November 23, 2022

How...?

Wisconsin:

-didn't score in the final 3:17

-shot 6-27 from three

-had 7 total assists

-shot 24% from the field Oh and they won the game!!! — Asher Low (@alow_33) November 23, 2022

Didn't even make it to 50...

You’ve heard of Lawlers Law first to 100 wins? Wisconsin-Dayton is a half Lawler: first to 50 wins — Asher Low (@alow_33) November 23, 2022

An impressive defensive showing

That Badger Defense on lock.

Dayton shooting 26.1% (2-13 3FGs) with 10 turnovers WIS 16, DAY 14 || 3:56 1st — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 23, 2022

Yes it is...

now THAT is Wisconsin Basketball — Nathan (@NathanJH31) November 23, 2022

Lock that score in...

Wisconsin men's basketball once again is committed to putting the grossest possible product out on the court, year in and year out. They're absolutely winning 56-52 in Bloomington in January, I hate it already. — ben (parody) (@VT_Ben) November 23, 2022

Similarities for sure

Wisconsin football: Amazing defense. No offense. Wisconsin basketball: Amazing defense. No offense. — Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) November 23, 2022

It was something!

We've been told by our panel of experts that what we just witnessed in the 1st half was, in fact, basketball. And not, as we initially thought, something other than basketball. https://t.co/3OZWYsGn2P — Buckycast Wisconsin Badgers Podcast (@TheBuckycast) November 23, 2022

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire