Wisconsin Twitter reacts to the Badgers’ 64-59 win over Michigan

In a game that included a ten-minute Badger field goal drought, Tyler Wahl and Chucky Hepburn shooting a combined 4-20 from the field, and back-and-forth runs, Wisconsin improved their NCAA Tournament bubble case with a win over Michigan.

That field goal drought? It came in the final 10:47 of the second half. A Connor Essegian layup with 10:47 left was the final Wisconsin field goal of the night, and they still came away with a win.

With the victory, Wisconsin improved to 7-8 in the Big Ten and 15-10 overall. The Badgers are firmly on the bubble, and will need to play their way into the NCAA Tournament over the next few weeks.

Here is how Wisconsin Twitter reacted to the win:

The stats that sum it up:

No Wisconsin field goals for the last 10:47, Wahl and Chucky combine to go 4-20 from the field, and the #Badgers win lol — Asher Low (@alow_33) February 15, 2023

Two wild stats that you (probably…?) won’t see again in a Wisconsin win.

A win is a win:

You absolutely LOVE to see it! 😍 pic.twitter.com/grxyLfuVKT — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 15, 2023

Connor Essegian led the way with 23 points on 6-12 from the field and 9-10 from the free throw line. He once again led Wisconsin’s offense and provided important second-half buckets.

It was quite the night for the true freshman:

It is amazing just how much of an impact Connor Essegian has made as a freshman. Has hit double figures in 18/25 games (three of those games he finished with 8)

Just led Wisconsin to a win with a career-high 23 points. #Badgers — Raul Vazquez (@RaulV45) February 15, 2023

Wisconsin basketball indeed:

WISCONSIN. BASKETBALL. 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/H62eWSaT0t — Subscribe to Badgers Ball Knower (@drewhamm5) February 15, 2023

It’s hard to find a more Wisconsin basketball win than this one.

This is taking it too far, Jim:

Can we just call a 5-minute scoreless drought “a Wisconsin” Feels like I’ve been seeing that my whole life — Jim Root (@2ndChancePoints) February 15, 2023

Offensive boards were a major key, and not a way Wisconsin normally wins games

14 O boards is amazing for this squad, great hustle The 33% shooting however needs to improve 14 – 18 FTs was huge Essegian carried us Crowl with a double double, matching Dickinson Hep was awful other than that ENORMOUS steal Bottom Line: It’s always fun to beat Michigan — chuckwestover (@chuckwestover) February 15, 2023

