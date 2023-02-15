Wisconsin Twitter reacts to the Badgers’ 64-59 win over Michigan

Asher Low
In a game that included a ten-minute Badger field goal drought, Tyler Wahl and Chucky Hepburn shooting a combined 4-20 from the field, and back-and-forth runs, Wisconsin improved their NCAA Tournament bubble case with a win over Michigan.

That field goal drought? It came in the final 10:47 of the second half. A Connor Essegian layup with 10:47 left was the final Wisconsin field goal of the night, and they still came away with a win.

With the victory, Wisconsin improved to 7-8 in the Big Ten and 15-10 overall. The Badgers are firmly on the bubble, and will need to play their way into the NCAA Tournament over the next few weeks.

Here is how Wisconsin Twitter reacted to the win:

The stats that sum it up:

Two wild stats that you (probably…?) won’t see again in a Wisconsin win.

A win is a win:

Connor Essegian led the way with 23 points on 6-12 from the field and 9-10 from the free throw line. He once again led Wisconsin’s offense and provided important second-half buckets.

It was quite the night for the true freshman:

Wisconsin basketball indeed:

It’s hard to find a more Wisconsin basketball win than this one.

This is taking it too far, Jim:

Offensive boards were a major key, and not a way Wisconsin normally wins games

